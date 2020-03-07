Beaten down and thinned out, Nebraska basketball reaches regular-season finale against Minnesota

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We’ve got a lot of things we need to work on in the offseason to get better to try and close out games, but as handling adversity and doing all those things, we’ve been better as the year’s gone on."

The adversity struck again Saturday with the announcement of the suspensions of Mack and Burke.

Nebraska perhaps got a break from that adversity Saturday afternoon, when the team worked out at the Minnesota Timberwolves' practice facility. Hoiberg played the final two seasons of his NBA career in Minnesota, and followed that with four seasons in the Timberwolves' front office.

"We'll get the guys in there and experience that," Hoiberg said on his postgame radio show following the Michigan game. "Then hopefully go out there and finish this thing off the right way."

Minnesota has its own issues to deal with. The Gophers (13-16, 7-12) have lost six of their past seven and eight of their past 10 games. NCAA Tournament hopes that were faint two weeks ago are nonexistent now.

But the Gophers have one of the best young players in the league in center Daniel Oturu, who is enough by himself to present Nebraska plenty of matchup problems.