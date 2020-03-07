Beaten down and thinned out, Nebraska basketball reaches regular-season finale against Minnesota

Well, here we are.
The Nebraska men's basketball team has reached the end of the regular season. Most figured it would be a challenging one. It's a good bet few thought it would be like this.
NU (7-23, 2-17 Big Ten) will have seven available players for its noon tip against Minnesota at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The Huskers' starting point guard is a freshman who was a walk-on in the first semester and is battling a balky knee. The only two players available off the bench are also freshmen, both standing shorter than 6-foot-8, both asked to play in the post.
Nebraska guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke have been been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.
Two of the the team's top three scorers are suspended — coach Fred Hoiberg announced Saturday morning that Cam Mack and Dachon Burke had been sent back to Lincoln for a violation of team rules after traveling with NU to Minnesota.
There's a 15-game losing streak, and a growing sense that it might just be time for this season to be over, already.
But before the end comes, Nebraska will try once again to stop its slide.
"They really have come in with a positive mindset and a work ethic every day. And that’s a credit to them for coming in and trying to stay the course and trying to get better," Hoiberg said of his players before the team left for the Michigan game earlier this week.
"We’ve got a lot of things we need to work on in the offseason to get better to try and close out games, but as handling adversity and doing all those things, we’ve been better as the year’s gone on."
The adversity struck again Saturday with the announcement of the suspensions of Mack and Burke.
Nebraska perhaps got a break from that adversity Saturday afternoon, when the team worked out at the Minnesota Timberwolves' practice facility. Hoiberg played the final two seasons of his NBA career in Minnesota, and followed that with four seasons in the Timberwolves' front office.
"We'll get the guys in there and experience that," Hoiberg said on his postgame radio show following the Michigan game. "Then hopefully go out there and finish this thing off the right way."
Minnesota has its own issues to deal with. The Gophers (13-16, 7-12) have lost six of their past seven and eight of their past 10 games. NCAA Tournament hopes that were faint two weeks ago are nonexistent now.
But the Gophers have one of the best young players in the league in center Daniel Oturu, who is enough by himself to present Nebraska plenty of matchup problems.
"Oturu is as good as any in the league. They shoot the ball on the perimeter very well," Hoiberg. "So it's going to be a tough one, but we've just got to go out there and compete."
And with Northwestern's upset of Penn State on Saturday afternoon, Nebraska was locked into the No. 14 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which begins Wednesday, and assured of a late tip time against Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
