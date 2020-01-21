'Basket looked like an ocean': Wisconsin sizzles to program record for threes in running away from Huskers

"You get down 17 points and then cut back into it and give yourself a chance; that's what it's all about for us, to keep battling through adversity," Hoiberg said. "We've grown in that area. We've just got to cut out those dry spells."

During its four-game losing streak, Nebraska has given up 10, 10, eight and 18 three-pointers.

Nebraska avoided the dry spell in the first half.

The Huskers shot 55 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes to go into halftime down 39-38 after Mack beat the buzzer with a layup.

In fact, Nebraska finished the first half 9-for-13 on layups and dunks, well above average for a team that has struggled mightily at the rim this season.

But Wisconsin countered by hitting eight of its 16 first-half three-point attempts. The eight makes were one off the Badgers’ season-high for a game this season, with the first six makes coming from six different players.

Wisconsin is a much better three-point shooting team at home than on the road, shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range in the Kohl Center for the year, but the first 20 minutes, with Nebraska packing the paint defensively, saw the Badgers get all the open looks they wanted.