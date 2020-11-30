Banton fills it up on the court, emerges as leader off it in Huskers' 2-1 start

Like any good leader, Banton is quick to point out the responsibility doesn't fall to him alone. The Huskers, he said, have a team full of players willing to speak up to each other if something isn't up to snuff.

Whether that continues as the season goes on and the times get tougher remains to be seen, but for now the Huskers appear to be holding each other accountable.

"So if it’s me giving somebody a little bit of criticism or me getting criticism, we take it as teammates, and we just know whatever we’re saying, it’s to get better from it. And it’s just to bring us all together," Banton said. "We all love each other and it just flows. Nothing’s forced and we all love each other. So if it comes out the way it comes out, I’m not trying to be a leader. It’s just I love these guys and I have a great time with these guys. So it just comes out the way it is."

Arena cutouts available: Following the lead of NU's football team at Memorial Stadium, the Nebraska athletic department is selling cardboard cutouts to be placed inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Cutouts can be purchased for $55 each at go.unl.edu/bballcutouts. The first 150 cutouts purchased will be signed by men's coach Fred Hoiberg and women's coach Amy Williams.