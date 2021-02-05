Back to action against Michigan State, Husker hoops will see where it stands coming out of COVID-19 shutdown

All that may not matter much. Nebraska doesn't have its legs under it yet, Hoiberg said. Shots are rusty. Execution and timing are off. Like an NBA team coming out of the All-Star break, the Huskers are going to have no choice but to play their way back into game shape.

"I've seen it with other teams that have gone through shutdowns. It's going to take awhile to get it back. And those first couple games there's struggles involved, and I get it. I'm realistic about that," Hoiberg said. "I do think we'll go out and compete."

Hoiberg said he'll likely play everyone on the roster in short bursts as he does his best to manage minutes and keep everyone as fresh as possible, not only for Saturday's game, but for the grueling run of games ahead.

"We've got guys sore. It's almost like the beginning of training camp. But when you start training camp at least you have a base and a foundation," Hoiberg said. "With all the inactivity we've had, our guys are really feeling it right now. It's been a lot of time in the ice tub.

"I've got to look at this thing long-term for 15 games or 14 games in 31 or 32 days, and we've got to be careful with (the players) because of all the inactivity that we've had."