Back to action against Michigan State, Husker hoops will see where it stands coming out of COVID-19 shutdown

This might actually happen.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are actually going to play a men's college basketball game, pending no snags between the time they landed in Lansing, Michigan, on Friday afternoon until 5:30 p.m. Saturday, when the ball will go into the air against Michigan State.
Of course, in a season like this one, getting to tip will be the first major victory as NU embarks on its journey to try and play 15 games in a month.
The first test comes against a team coming off its own COVID-19 pause. Michigan State started its road back by scoring 37 points and losing by 30 at Rutgers, then losing by 17 at Ohio State, then going to Iowa and pushing the Hawkeyes deep into the second half.
"I just look at Michigan State (being) in a similar-type situation that we're about to go through, playing a lot of games in a short amount of time," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday. "And for Michigan State after their shutdown, they played three road games right out of the chute against three really good teams. And I saw them get progressively better with each performance."
Incremental improvement would be a good place to start for Nebraska (4-8, 0-5 Big Ten), which only returned to full team workouts Sunday.
The Huskers, oddly enough, will have their full complement of 12 scholarship players available for the first time this season as the last two unnamed players passed the Big Ten's return-to-play protocols and joined the Huskers at practice Thursday. And point guard Dalano Banton, who sprained an ankle at NU's first workout back, also will be full-go.
All that may not matter much. Nebraska doesn't have its legs under it yet, Hoiberg said. Shots are rusty. Execution and timing are off. Like an NBA team coming out of the All-Star break, the Huskers are going to have no choice but to play their way back into game shape.
"I've seen it with other teams that have gone through shutdowns. It's going to take awhile to get it back. And those first couple games there's struggles involved, and I get it. I'm realistic about that," Hoiberg said. "I do think we'll go out and compete."
Hoiberg said he'll likely play everyone on the roster in short bursts as he does his best to manage minutes and keep everyone as fresh as possible, not only for Saturday's game, but for the grueling run of games ahead.
"We've got guys sore. It's almost like the beginning of training camp. But when you start training camp at least you have a base and a foundation," Hoiberg said. "With all the inactivity we've had, our guys are really feeling it right now. It's been a lot of time in the ice tub.
"I've got to look at this thing long-term for 15 games or 14 games in 31 or 32 days, and we've got to be careful with (the players) because of all the inactivity that we've had."
Hoiberg said he's reached out to Michigan State coach Tom Izzo to see how the veteran Spartans head manhandled his own return to the bench after dealing with COVID-19. He also has a source in son Jack, a guard for the Spartans, who told his father it will take a bit before Nebraska's shots start falling consistently.
"It's a true NBA schedule," Hoiberg said of Nebraska's next month. "After Michigan State, with as hard as we've gone in the early portion of this week, I can only imagine after a full game what (Nebraska's players) are going to feel like. And we just have to be careful moving forward with their workloads."
