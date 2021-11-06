Back in the arena, play-by-play men Coatney, Pavelka ready to resume normal roles calling Husker hoops

Between the two of them, Kent Pavelka and Matt Coatney will have combined for 56 years of experience calling Nebraska men's and women's basketball, respectively, by the end of this season.
For 54 of those years, Pavelka and Coatney were courtside whenever and wherever the Huskers were playing, describing the action over the airwaves of NU's radio affiliates.
Last year, of course, was much different.
With COVID-19 restrictions limiting who could be in arenas around the country, neither Pavelka nor Coatney left Lincoln to do their broadcasts. They, like everyone else, were isolated — away from the coaches and players they grow to know so well year after year.
There were some players and staff that have been with both squads for a full year that Pavelka and Coatney had not yet met in person due to not going on the road with the team or being able to attend practice.
“It’s nice to get to talk to them. I sat down after practice (on Thursday) and talked to Ashley Scoggin and Whitney Brown for three or four minutes apiece. I can’t even put into words how nice that is," said Coatney, now in his 21st year of calling women's games. "I wish the fans saw student-athletes more as people than just metrics or stats because they’re all different and they all have their own stories. That’s what I’m looking forward to. Being at the team dinner and shoot-around and the goofy things that happen."
Coatney called all but one game last season from the Husker Sports Network studio located in the Haymarket. One game was called from his living room due to the threat of a winter storm.
On the men's side, Pavelka called games from his home office while color man Jake Muhleisen worked from the studio. Pavelka's office was set up with five screens, as well as an audio feed from whatever arena NU was playing in.
"It was a logistical, technical miracle," said Pavelka, who credited longtime Husker Sports Network staffer Mike Elliott with perfecting the remote setup. "And it was easy to do the games in your bathrobe."
But that doesn't mean the 35-year veteran enjoyed it.
"I hated it. Hated every bit of it," Pavelka said. "When we go to do the Peru (State) exhibition game, and then Colorado, it just felt like we were back in the saddle."
Like Coatney, Pavelka missed being around the players and coaches because of the personal relationships. Not being able to call games in the arenas or attend shoot-arounds or practices made it next to impossible to pick up the nuances of each player's game. Instead of being able to talk to Doc Sadler or Trey McGowens in person, Pavelka often would hop on the weekly Zoom calls the team held with area media.
"It was kind of like during COVID, maybe you order out from your favorite restaurant, and you eat it out of a Styrofoam box," Pavelka said. "It isn't right. It isn't as good."
The taste is back this year, though. Both men were attending summer workouts and preseason practices as soon as restrictions were lifted. Both said they plan to travel with the teams this season once the seasons start — for both, that day is Tuesday. The women host Maine at noon with the men taking on Western Illinois at 7 p.m.
"I’m ecstatic to be back. It’s just night and day different. I went to practice (the day before the exhibition game) and that’s the first time I’ve sat in my broadcast position since February of 2020. And that was kind of emotional, because I was like, ‘Whoa,'" Coatney said.
“It felt right, and it felt great. There is nothing in the world I love doing more than announcing Husker women’s basketball on the radio. I love sitting where I sit. I almost choked up in the pregame show.”
