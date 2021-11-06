Back in the arena, play-by-play men Coatney, Pavelka ready to resume normal roles calling Husker hoops

Between the two of them, Kent Pavelka and Matt Coatney will have combined for 56 years of experience calling Nebraska men's and women's basketball, respectively, by the end of this season.

For 54 of those years, Pavelka and Coatney were courtside whenever and wherever the Huskers were playing, describing the action over the airwaves of NU's radio affiliates.

Last year, of course, was much different.

With COVID-19 restrictions limiting who could be in arenas around the country, neither Pavelka nor Coatney left Lincoln to do their broadcasts. They, like everyone else, were isolated — away from the coaches and players they grow to know so well year after year.

There were some players and staff that have been with both squads for a full year that Pavelka and Coatney had not yet met in person due to not going on the road with the team or being able to attend practice.