Aurora's Scheierman, one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal, commits to Creighton

Baylor Scheierman will stay in blue, the state where he was a high school star wearing red.

The Aurora native, one of the most coveted basketball players in the transfer portal after he decided to leave South Dakota State, announced Tuesday morning he was committing to Creighton.

Scheierman's arrival in Omaha will be contingent on whether or not the 6-foot-6 guard decides to stay in the NBA Draft. He has stated since entering the portal last month that his desire is to stay in the draft if possible, but that he would also return to school depending on the feedback he got from NBA teams.

Scheierman has been invited to the G League Elite Camp set for May 14-18. He has until June 1 to withdraw his name from NBA Draft consideration.

The Summit League player of the year averaged 16.2 points 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 51% from the field and 47% from three-point range for a South Dakota State team that went 30-5 and ran through the Summit League without a loss.

Scheierman declared for the NBA Draft on March 24. One month later, April 25, he entered the transfer portal, and immediately heard from all the biggest names in the sport — Kansas, Kentucky, Duke, and Gonzaga, among dozens of others, reached out almost immediately.

Now, he could join a Creighton team that will potentially start next season in the top five of most major polls, with the Bluejays returning four starters from a team that went 23-12, reached the Big East Tournament title game, and won a game in the NCAA Tournament before pushing eventual national champion Kansas to the end of a 79-72 loss in the tournament's second round.

It's another victory for the Jays over Nebraska, whose campus sits about an hour away from Scheierman's hometown.

The Huskers joined Creighton, Duke, Arkansas and Clemson in Scheierman's final five schools.

With a need for a scoring option on the wing, an uptempo style of play, the ability to offer the benefits of a strong NIL program, and Fred Hoiberg's connections and ability to send players to the NBA, the Huskers had a real chance to land one of the country's top available transfers.

But Creighton could offer something Nebraska hasn't had much of in recent years — the chance to win, and win big.

