Auburn hoops coach Bruce Pearl suspended for Saturday's Nebraska game
Auburn hoops coach Bruce Pearl suspended for Saturday's Nebraska game

  • Updated
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl won't be on the sideline Saturday when his Tigers take on Nebraska.

Pearl on Friday received a two-game suspension from the NCAA for Auburn recruiting violations committed in 2017 by former AU assistant coaches.

The case centered around former assistant Chuck Person taking more than $91,000 in bribes while with Auburn. Pearl's involvement was brought to light during the FBI investigation into college basketball in 2017.

"I'm appreciative of Auburn University, our leadership, the AU family and our current and former student-athletes as we navigated through the challenges of the last four years," Pearl said in a statement. "We respect the NCAA peer evaluation process and appreciate the panel recognized we took meaningful and contemporaneous penalties. It is time to put this behind us. As part of our penalty I will begin my two-game suspension tomorrow against Nebraska."

Among the coaches who will be on the bench for the Tigers are assistant Wes Flanigan, who served as an assistant for Doc Sadler at Nebraska from 2010-12.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

