Atlanta point guard Chase Clemmons gives Husker hoops first commitment of 2023 class

The first piece of Nebraska basketball's 2023 recruiting class is in place.

Chase Clemmons, a three-star point guard from Atlanta, announced Friday he was committing to the Huskers.

Clemmons picked Nebraska over Houston and Tennessee State. He also had Georgia, Missouri, and Tennessee in his final six schools when he narrowed his list in February.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Clemmons is considered a consensus three-star prospect according to most national recruiting services.

He also has a connection to Nebraska. Clemmons is close friends with Trey and Bryce McGowens, both of whom recently made the jump from NU to professional basketball.

In fact, Clemmons, an Atlanta native, last year transferred to Legacy Early College to continue his prep career. That's the same school at which Bryce McGowens starred before becoming Nebraska's first five-star high school recruit.

Clemmons was also in Lincoln in October for an official visit. Despite originally being recruited by former NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih, who extended a scholarship offer in October of 2020, Clemmons stuck with NU through the offseason departures of Abdelmassih and Doc Sadler, and the hiring of new assistant coach Adam Howard.

