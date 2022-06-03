 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Atlanta point guard Chase Clemmons gives Husker hoops first commitment of 2023 class

  • Updated
  • 0
100321-owh-spo-nebnorthwestern-ar16.JPG

Chase Clemmons stands on the sideline before the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game on Oct. 2, 2021, at Memorial Stadium.

 ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald file photo

The first piece of Nebraska basketball's 2023 recruiting class is in place.

Chase Clemmons, a three-star point guard from Atlanta, announced Friday he was committing to the Huskers.

Clemmons picked Nebraska over Houston and Tennessee State. He also had Georgia, Missouri, and Tennessee in his final six schools when he narrowed his list in February.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Clemmons is considered a consensus three-star prospect according to most national recruiting services.

He also has a connection to Nebraska. Clemmons is close friends with Trey and Bryce McGowens, both of whom recently made the jump from NU to professional basketball.

In fact, Clemmons, an Atlanta native, last year transferred to Legacy Early College to continue his prep career. That's the same school at which Bryce McGowens starred before becoming Nebraska's first five-star high school recruit.

Clemmons was also in Lincoln in October for an official visit. Despite originally being recruited by former NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih, who extended a scholarship offer in October of 2020, Clemmons stuck with NU through the offseason departures of Abdelmassih and Doc Sadler, and the hiring of new assistant coach Adam Howard.

People are also reading…

Check back for updates to this story.

 

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Chase Clemmons commits to Nebraska basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News