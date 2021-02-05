Assistant coaches Sadler, Lutz won't travel with Husker hoops when season restarts

As the Nebraska men's basketball team prepares for its first road trip after a three-week COVID-19 pause, the Huskers will head to Michigan State without a pair of staff members.

Assistant coach Doc Sadler and special assistant to the head coach Bobby Lutz will not travel on road trips for the remainder of the season in an effort to protect the health of both men.

"Just because of the importance of trying to keep everybody healthy and minimize the risk as much as possible," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday. "I just told Doc, 'Don't watch "The Bachelor" on Monday.' Make sure he watches the game."

Because of their ages, Sadler, 60, and Lutz, 62, have a higher risk of suffering more severe symptoms from the virus than others in the program.

Both coaches will be able to share their thoughts during Nebraska's games, relaying messages to a staffer on NU's bench who will then pass the thoughts on to Hoiberg during timeouts.

"Right now it's not worth it to me to have extra risk involved with guys that are in high-risk categories," Hoiberg said.

Sadler and Lutz also have been arriving at the Hendricks Practice Facility just before NU starts practice, and leaving immediately after practice in another effort to minimize any potential exposure.