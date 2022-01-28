As NU readies for Rutgers, perhaps a look back can give the Huskers hope

The one-day COVID-19 prep has returned for the Nebraska men's basketball team.

OK, so it won't be quite as extreme as last season. But after dropping a home game to Wisconsin on Thursday, the Huskers had only Friday to once again try and ramp up before hosting Rutgers on Saturday.

Tip is set for 5:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"We had a lot of these last year," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Thursday night. "Damn near 14 of them, I think."

What Nebraska also had last year was a 72-51 pasting of Rutgers, in Pinnacle Bank Arena, near the tail end of all those one-day preps. It was as out-of-nowhere a win as the program has had in some time, and it came against a team that a couple of weeks later played in the NCAA Tournament.

So as the Huskers (6-14, 0-9 Big Ten) seek their first Big Ten win, they can perhaps take something from the last time they beat a conference foe.

Yes, that Rutgers game on March 1 of last year was the last time NU beat a conference opponent.

The Scarlet Knights certainly remembered when the teams met in New Jersey on Jan. 8.

Rutgers's 93 points in that 28-point blowout were the most it has ever scored in a regulation-length Big Ten game. The Scarlet Knights also set Big Ten-era program records for field-goal percentage and assists as Nebraska was noncompetitive for the game's final 25 minutes.

So yes, the Huskers had plenty to try and figure out Friday as they prepared for the rematch.

"We’ve got to take things that we didn’t do well that first time around and hopefully correct, and try to give ourselves a chance on Saturday," Hoiberg said.

Nebraska will have Trey McGowens for the game, though he didn't practice Friday as NU gave his freshly healed foot a break. That should help. Playing at home should be a benefit.

But what else can this vulnerable Nebraska team do to end what has turned into a 12-game losing streak against conference opponents?

"We've just got to come in every day and want to change it. We’ve just got to bring it," freshman guard Bryce McGowens said. "Everybody’s got to be locked in, from stretching, to three-man weave, five-man weave, we’ve just got to be locked in the whole practice, everybody buying in, and then hopefully we get some success out of that."

The Huskers planned to watch a film edit of the Wisconsin game, during which they went 4-for-28 from the floor in an 18-minute stretch spanning the end of the first half and the beginning of the second, before getting into a "mostly mental" walk-through, according to Hoiberg, as NU works back from its 10-day layoff between games.

Mental prep may not be enough to fix Nebraska's woeful rebounding issues, or its propensity for losing the plot offensively for extended stretches, at this point in the season.

But as NU tries to push forward, perhaps it can take something from looking back to last year's win.

"My expectation (against Wisconsin) was to come out and battle and compete. And again, the start we had was exactly what we needed," Hoiberg said. "And that’s when the wheels fell off offensively. So again, just trust."

