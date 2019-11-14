Kevin Cross is going to keep shooting. And for a Nebraska offense struggling to find its footing early in the season, that's probably not such a bad thing.
Cross had 19 points in Nebraska's 79-78 loss to Southern Utah on Saturday, the most for a Nebraska freshman since 2013. On a day the Huskers shot 37 percent from the field, Cross finished 8-for-15.
That came four days after he opened his career by going 1-for-10 against UC Riverside when the Highlanders left him alone at the free-throw line and dared him to beat them.
"The second game was pretty smooth. The first one I kind of rushed shots, didn't get in the flow of the game," Cross said Friday. "I've never had that much space (like he did against Riverside). The second game, I expected it. I was working on it all week."
Cross is listed at 6-foot-8, 240 pounds on Nebraska's roster. He is neither 6-foot-8 nor 240 pounds. He's being asked to play out of position in the post on a team lacking size in the frontcourt, save for 6-foot-9 freshman Yvan Ouedraogo. On Friday night against South Dakota State, he'll once again be asked to defend in the post, while trying to draw the opposing big man out of the paint on the offensive end.
Tip against the Jackrabbits is set for 8 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Cross is still getting used to talking with reporters. There probably weren't too many media encounters during his high school days in Arkansas -- unlike Friday when a dozen or so people crowded around him to talk about the next game.
But even if it's not his favorite thing, he stood in there and handled it. That's a part of Cross's personality that allows him to compete for big minutes on a Big Ten team as a freshman, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said.
"He’s doing a good job. He’s going to be battling bigger, stronger guys all year. And I don’t think he’s gotten burned too much down there against bigs," Hoiberg said. "Again, when he has the ability and the skill set to bring the big away from the basket, that should open things up, especially when we start making shots.
"As an 18-year-old freshman coming in here, he certainly isn’t backing down from anything."
It would have been easy for Cross to go into a shell after his opening-night performance. Instead, he scored nine of Nebraska's last 11 points to end the half against Southern Utah, and Hoiberg put the ball in his hands for the final shot of the opening 20 minutes. After standing alone at the top of the key as time ran down, Cross put the ball on the floor and drove for a layup.
Cross's ability to handle the ball and knock down three-pointers will continue to be important for a Nebraska team that is shooting about 34 percent from the field and 21 percent from three-point range in its first two games. The more he's able to help spread the floor, the more open looks his teammates should get.
"I loved the way he continued to attack, especially after a tough first night where he was 1-for-10, to continue to go out there and play with that kind of confidence says a lot about Kevin," Hoiberg said. "He’s got a very good skill set. That’s what we loved about him when we were going through the recruiting process. He’s one of those guys, at his position, to bring the big away from the basket. And he can make shots and make plays."