As Huskers hoops struggles in Big Ten, work is well underway to build future rosters

As the Nebraska men's basketball team grinds through a week of practice in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, it might be natural, with seven days between games, to take a peek into the future.

It's already known the Huskers have a trio of sit-out transfers who figure to play large roles next season. Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker will be critical pieces in Nebraska's rotation, whether as starters or coming off the bench.

But what else? How is Nebraska's roster shaping up for 2020-21 and beyond?

Even with two junior college recruits already in the fold, there's still plenty to be decided. With the attrition that happens to nearly every college roster, available high school players, and all the other twists and turns that come with college basketball recruiting, the work toward next season's roster and beyond never really ends.

As of Wednesday, Western Nebraska's Teddy Allen and Chipola College's Lat Mayen are the only new players set to join the Huskers next season.

Allen's story is well-known. The former Boys Town standout who made stops at West Virginia and Wichita State leads all of junior college in scoring at 30.6 points per game while shooting 51% from the field, 41% from three-point range and 91% from the free-throw line.