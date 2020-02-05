As Huskers hoops struggles in Big Ten, work is well underway to build future rosters

As the Nebraska men's basketball team grinds through a week of practice in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, it might be natural, with seven days between games, to take a peek into the future.
It's already known the Huskers have a trio of sit-out transfers who figure to play large roles next season. Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker will be critical pieces in Nebraska's rotation, whether as starters or coming off the bench.
But what else? How is Nebraska's roster shaping up for 2020-21 and beyond?
Even with two junior college recruits already in the fold, there's still plenty to be decided. With the attrition that happens to nearly every college roster, available high school players, and all the other twists and turns that come with college basketball recruiting, the work toward next season's roster and beyond never really ends.
As of Wednesday, Western Nebraska's Teddy Allen and Chipola College's Lat Mayen are the only new players set to join the Huskers next season.
Allen's story is well-known. The former Boys Town standout who made stops at West Virginia and Wichita State leads all of junior college in scoring at 30.6 points per game while shooting 51% from the field, 41% from three-point range and 91% from the free-throw line.
It's not unexpected for Allen to be a statistical freak at the juco level, considering his lofty qualifications, and he'll be asked to do more of the same in Lincoln.
Mayen is a bit more of an unknown, but no less intriguing, prospect. The 6-foot-9, 205-pounder will immediately inject some sorely needed rebounding prowess into Nebraska's lineup. The native Australian is averaging 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for Chipola, but has seen his numbers jump to 16.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest in Chipola's eight conference games. He also shoots 41% from three-point range.
After those two, though, starts the real intrigue.
Nebraska has all its scholarships filled for this season. But current freshman Charlie Easley is only on scholarship for the spring semester, meaning that won't necessarily carry over into the fall.
That would open up one scholarship. Then there is attrition. It happens in every program, and Nebraska likely won't be the exception after almost completely rebuilding the roster after Hoiberg was hired.
To that end, Nebraska has remained active in pursuing 2020 targets.
Most recently, the Huskers put out an offer to Chipola point guard Malik Zachery. The 6-2 Syracuse, New York, native and teammate of Mayen is on a medical redshirt this season after undergoing finger surgery, and would have three years of eligibility remaining.
The offer to Zachery came Monday, shortly after high school point guard Carter Whitt completed an official visit to Lincoln.
Ranked as the No. 64 overall player in the country, Whitt, a North Carolina native, is currently a 2021 recruit that could also reclassify to 2020. He visited Lincoln for the Penn State game, just a few days after NU head coach Fred Hoiberg and assistant Matt Abdelmassih flew to North Carolina to visit him.
Whitt has a glut of offers, including Indiana and Maryland in the Big Ten, and nearly half of the ACC.
Of course, Nebraska already has a pretty good point guard in Cam Mack, who's only a sophomore. But think of it like Nebraska football and quarterbacks: in Hoiberg's system, just like Scott Frost's, you better have more than one capable trigger man to make everything go.
Two more 2020 NU targets completing their senior years of high school are Minnesota guard Kerwin Walton and California forward Tibet Gorener.
The 6-5 Walton has reappeared on Nebraska's radar after initially receiving a Husker offer back in April. NU has shown renewed interest in Walton since Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams decided to reopen his recruitment.
Like White, Walton has a long offer list that includes heavyweights Kansas, North Carolina, Arizona and four other Big Ten schools besides the Huskers, including the home state Golden Gophers.
A 6-8 three-point specialist, Gorener currently has just two offers — Nebraska and UC Santa Barbara. He moved to the United States from Turkey in 2018, and currently attends Lutheran High School in Orange, California.
While playing for Turkey in the 2019 FIBA U18 European Championship, Gorener averaged 8.3 points per game. He took 54 shots, and shot 35% on the 40 he took from three-point range.
Depending on the number of scholarships that open up, and any potential signing of current recruits, Nebraska could also try to add one or two sit-out transfers. Abdelmassih, who oversees the vast majority of NU's recruiting, has said in the past he prefers to have at least two sit-out transfers on the roster at the same time so that each player can go through the experience together.
No matter what it ends up looking like, Nebraska's 2020-21 roster is far from a finished product. That was proved when the NU coaching staff built this season's roster in about 30 days. Now, with a full recruiting cycle to use and a better idea of what NU needs to compete in the Big Ten, the Huskers could be in for more changes.
