As football stumbles forward, college hoops is looking for ways to put on a season. And yes, 'talks of 'bubble' floating around

As college football tries to find its way through the darkness to the light of a potential season, college basketball is building a road map of its own.
And if you ask the people in charge, there almost certainly is a way forward.
"We recognize what’s going on around the country and we’ve been making plans and contingencies for a change if necessary. But we’re also, as we’ve said all through the summer, trying to exercise patience; make sure we learn as much as we can from all the other sports that are out happening right now, notably the NBA and the WNBA in our sport, and the success they are having," said NCAA senior vice president for basketball Dan Gavitt in an interview released by the NCAA.
"We remain very confident that we’re going to have a college basketball season, albeit different, and maybe altered as necessary by the virus. Then leading into March Madness, very confident that’s going to happen."
"Very confident" is a phrase not uttered often when it comes to the hopes of college teams getting back on the field or the court this fall.
But college basketball has a couple of advantages over football in its quest to put together some type of season — time, and organized central leadership. Those with the biggest say think a season, and an NCAA Tournament, can be pulled off, even if those things might look drastically different from normal.
"We as coaches have a hard time with inequity, but COVID doesn’t take equity into account. And if we want to have a season, we all need to chip in and do whatever we can do, even if it’s not fair, to make this season happen," said Craig Robinson, executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
"So what we’re trying to do as an association is, remind our membership regularly that this is going to be imperfect; it’s not going to be perfectly fair. But the real focus should be trying to get our student-athletes who have been working toward the season and who have missed a lot of last season, something to salvage. And it may not be perfect, but we all have to chip in to make this thing work."
Imperfect or not, every option is on the table when it comes to putting on a season. Because without a season, there is no NCAA Tournament at the end. And it's a safe bet to say the NCAA doesn't want to lose its biggest money maker two years in a row.
So what does the 2020-21 season eventually look like?
Already, the Ivy League has said it won't hold any sports competitions during the fall semester, which ends in December, and the Pac-12 recently announced it will not hold any sports competitions through the rest of 2020.
Other leagues are in various stages of trying to figure out how things might work. In the Big Ten, Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said on a Zoom call with local media that the league's athletic directors haven't talked much about basketball.
In July, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said he had his own feelings on what might happen, but wasn't ready to share them yet.
"We've got a couple things that will happen before our sport with pro sports and college football, and with volleyball and with soccer," Hoiberg said. "So we'll have a pretty decent idea from those sports. But it starts with the NBA and the NFL and Major League Baseball. So hopefully those sports can go on and play, and certainly (we're) hopeful that football will be off and be able to play their conference schedule."
Since Hoiberg spoke in mid-July, of course, football, along with every other fall sport in the Big Ten, has been called off, with a hope to play in the spring. The NBA and WNBA have so far successfully navigated through their bubble experiments with few issues.
And it's that second part that gives those in the college hoops world hope.
"There's an awful lot we can learn from modified bubbles, and what the NBA and WNBA has done, and Major League Soccer, and other sports that have exercised that kind of rigor around health and safety, and we're learning more about that," Gavitt said.
Could a bubble system work in college hoops?
Well, certainly not how it works in the NBA, with every team in one location. The college game is far too big, sprawling from coast to coast with more than 350 teams.
But what about regional bubbles? What if, for example, after students head home at the end of the first semester, Nebraska's basketball teams stay on campus and are joined by three or four or five other teams for a week of games?
"During the months of late November and into December, when most of our schools are going to be in virtual learning environments and/or exams during the traditional holiday break, that's potentially an opportunity to create regionalized and very controlled environments in bubble-like scenarios for nonconference or conference games," Gavitt said.
"I know some conferences have made decisions on waiting until January, and we’re respectful of those decisions. But we need to take advantage of opportunities as well."
Who knows how, and if, it would even work. But the bubble idea at the very least presents a way forward. Even NCAA president Mark Emmert has expressed support for the premise.
And with news surfacing Saturday of potentially faster, more inexpensive saliva tests for COVID-19 being approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the reality of starting play before 2021 becomes a little more solid.
As it stands, Nebraska's regular-season opener is scheduled for Nov. 10 against Cleveland State. The Huskers can open in-season practice Sept. 29.
While there is still time to come up with a plan, that time will run out soon enough.
But unlike football, which has seen each conference go its own direction, basketball figures to be under one unified front.
"I think at the end of the day, whether you’re creating a pod of teams in a city and you’ve got some folks coming together and saying, 'We’re going to play a round-robin of four or five games in about eight (days)' — I don’t know if that’s possible or not (but) I’ve heard those conversations," said Kentucky athletic director and chair of the 2021 NCAA Tournament selection committee Mitch Barnhart.
"It’s an exciting time to be creative, and do some things that are unique."
