As football stumbles forward, college hoops is looking for ways to put on a season. And yes, 'talks of 'bubble' floating around

"We as coaches have a hard time with inequity, but COVID doesn’t take equity into account. And if we want to have a season, we all need to chip in and do whatever we can do, even if it’s not fair, to make this season happen," said Craig Robinson, executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

"So what we’re trying to do as an association is, remind our membership regularly that this is going to be imperfect; it’s not going to be perfectly fair. But the real focus should be trying to get our student-athletes who have been working toward the season and who have missed a lot of last season, something to salvage. And it may not be perfect, but we all have to chip in to make this thing work."

Imperfect or not, every option is on the table when it comes to putting on a season. Because without a season, there is no NCAA Tournament at the end. And it's a safe bet to say the NCAA doesn't want to lose its biggest money maker two years in a row.

So what does the 2020-21 season eventually look like?

Already, the Ivy League has said it won't hold any sports competitions during the fall semester, which ends in December, and the Pac-12 recently announced it will not hold any sports competitions through the rest of 2020.