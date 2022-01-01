As Big Ten play ramps back up, Huskers and others continue to deal with challenge of COVID-19

The Nebraska men's basketball team already has one big win coming out of the holiday break.

No Huskers have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to campus after being allowed to scatter around the country and head home for four days over Christmas.

That the danger of that happening is still a concern nearly three years into the pandemic is another discussion entirely, but it's the reality NU and the rest of the schools trying to get through this season have to deal with as the omicron variant of COVID-19 has already ripped through several locker rooms.

"Yeah, it’s scary. I mean, any day at any time, this thing could completely shut down," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday. "But you can’t worry about that. All we can do is worry about what we can control, and that’s try to go out and put a game plan together and compete, and try to give ourselves a chance to win."

Nebraska will try for its first Big Ten win Sunday, when the Huskers host Ohio State at 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Buckeyes are coming off their own COVID pause, one that began Dec. 11.