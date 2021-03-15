Arop, Wood, both moving on from Husker hoops, joining Ouedraogo

Wood was the final player added to Nebraska's roster before the start of this season, joining the Huskers in June 2020 just hours after Wisconsin transfer Kobe King decommitted from NU.

The 6-foot-5 guard out of Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia had originally signed with Rhode Island in November 2019 as a 2020 recruit, then withdrew that commitment and was going to reclassify to 2021 until King's departure opened up an opportunity at Nebraska.

Wood saw limited playing time, appearing in 13 games in 2020-21 and scoring a total of 10 points to go with five rebounds. He had a season-high eight points against Doane.

Arop’s playing time jumped dramatically late in 2019-20 as Nebraska dealt with injuries and suspensions that knocked the roster down to seven available scholarship players.

He set a season-high in minutes played in each of the final three games of the season, playing 20 minutes at Michigan (where he had career highs of five points and six rebounds), 21 at Minnesota and 23 against Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament.

Those three games accounted for more than half of his 114 total minutes played, nearly half of his 22 total points, and 43% of his total rebounds.