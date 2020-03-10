'Anything can happen': Husker hoops heads to Indy with reinforcements from the football team

The players were approved to join the basketball team shortly before the Huskers flew out of Lincoln for Indianapolis. Vedral will wear No. 2 for NU, while Banks will wear No. 32.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vedral was Nebraska's No. 2 quarterback in 2019, playing in six games with two starts. His best game came against, coincidentally, Indiana, when he completed 14 of 16 passes for 201 yards and rushed seven times for 21 yards and two touchdowns.

Banks redshirted last season but played at offensive tackle in Nebraska's win at Maryland.

The additions give NU nine available players for Wednesday's game against Indiana. The Huskers were down to seven players at Minnesota after the suspensions of guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke, and would have had the same roster issue against the Hoosiers after NU coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed Tuesday that neither player would travel to Indiana.

The nine available bodies are still one more than the Huskers had for last season's Big Ten Tournament, when 13th-seeded NU won two games to make it to the quarterfinals in Chicago.