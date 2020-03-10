'Anything can happen': Husker hoops heads to Indy with reinforcements from the football team

If the Nebraska men's basketball team is going to go down this week at the Big Ten Tournament, the Huskers are at least going to make it interesting.
The Huskers announced Tuesday afternoon that Nebraska football players Noah Vedral and Brant Banks both traveled with NU to Indianapolis and will be available for Wednesday's first-round game against Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Tip time will be approximately 7:30 p.m.
So just like last season, Nebraska will play in the Big Ten tournament with seven scholarship players. But unlike last year, the Huskers are bringing in reinforcements from the football squad instead of unleashing walk-on Johnny Trueblood on an unsuspecting opponent.
"We're in March; anything can happen with this tournament stuff," said senior guard Haanif Cheatham before the team left for Indianapolis. "We see it every year. Just starting fresh, focusing, preparing to battle."
Cheatham may not have known it at the time, but he'll go into battle with a new pair of teammates.
Vedral (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) was an all-state player at Bishop Neumann who scored 1,286 career points and helped lead the Cavaliers to back-to-back state titles as a junior and senior. He averaged 13.6 points per game as a senior.
Banks, a 6-7, 300-pound offensive lineman from Houston, last played organized basketball his junior year of high school, when he averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for Westbury Christian in 2017-18. He didn't play as a senior, after enrolling at Nebraska in January 2019.
The players were approved to join the basketball team shortly before the Huskers flew out of Lincoln for Indianapolis. Vedral will wear No. 2 for NU, while Banks will wear No. 32.
Vedral was Nebraska's No. 2 quarterback in 2019, playing in six games with two starts. His best game came against, coincidentally, Indiana, when he completed 14 of 16 passes for 201 yards and rushed seven times for 21 yards and two touchdowns.
Banks redshirted last season but played at offensive tackle in Nebraska's win at Maryland.
The additions give NU nine available players for Wednesday's game against Indiana. The Huskers were down to seven players at Minnesota after the suspensions of guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke, and would have had the same roster issue against the Hoosiers after NU coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed Tuesday that neither player would travel to Indiana.
The nine available bodies are still one more than the Huskers had for last season's Big Ten Tournament, when 13th-seeded NU won two games to make it to the quarterfinals in Chicago.
But no one is expecting Nebraska to make a similar run this season. The Huskers have lost 16 games in a row, and will be facing a Hoosier team on the NCAA Tournament bubble and playing about an hour from its campus. IU is a team that can hardly afford the type of damaging loss that would come with suffering a defeat against the 14th-place team in the conference.
While it might be fun to dream of Vedral hitting a game-winning three or Banks shutting down Trayce Jackson-Davis, the truth of the matter is that Nebraska is a double-digit underdog at the end of a long season.
But, there's always that little glimmer of hope.
"That's been the message to the guys, is that everything that happened during the course of the regular season is thrown out right now, and all of us are going in with an opportunity," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said.
Nebraska has played Indiana close twice in a pair of losses, losing 96-90 in overtime on the Hoosiers' home court in December and dropping an 82-74 decision in January that was tight into the final minutes.
"We played two good games against them. Obviously we're different right now than we were at those two times, battling with seven guys," Hoiberg said. "But they're giving me everything I can ask of them right now, going out and playing with effort."
