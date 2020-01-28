Another second-half lull dooms Nebraska in loss to Michigan

In a game where Nebraska couldn't afford to stop scoring, the Huskers stopped scoring.
A 19-3 Michigan run midway through the second half erased the work Nebraska had done to rally for a lead, and the Wolverines extended NU's losing streak to six games with a 79-68 win Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"The thing I have to prevent is, 'Well, here we go again.' That's the thing that I need to do a better job with this group," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "Because when the tough times hit, and you see heads dropping — this league's too good. We have too thin of a margin to overcome that. And that's the thing that I thought hurt us tonight."
Nebraska had a 1-for-12 stretch offensively in the second half as Michigan's lead swelled to as much as 15 points. The Huskers missed 15 of their final 20 shot attempts after taking a 52-50 lead with 13:49 to play on Kevin Cross's step-back jumper that capped a rally from an eight-point first-half deficit. Two of those makes were a layup and a dunk in the final two minutes with the outcome all but decided.
Michigan, playing without suspended senior point guard Zavier Simpson for the first time in 136 games, and was also without top three-point threat Isaiah Livers, who was injured.
The Wolverines came into the game with the Big Ten's worst scoring defense in conference games, allowing nearly 79 points per contest, and riding a four-game losing streak.
But Nebraska, after making five of its first six shots to start the second half, went cold.
It got bad enough that as NU tried to roll the ball up the court late in the game to save the clock, it turned into a turnover.
Nebraska's 68 points were the second-fewest Michigan's defense has allowed in a conference game this season. The Huskers have trailed by at least 14 points in all six games of their current six-game losing streak.
"I feel like we should come together more instead of fading away; instead of somebody trying to make a Superman play," point guard Cam Mack said. "We should all just buy in together and listen to what Coach Fred (Hoiberg) is telling us, because he's a great coach. I feel like we just need to buy in and listen more."
Mack led Nebraska (7-14, 2-8 Big Ten) with 19 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, and his five three-pointers (in seven attempts) were a career-best.
Cross came off the bench to hit a trio of three-pointers and finish with 17 points, earning high praise from Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who called the Arkansas native "dynamic."
And Nebraska briefly cut the deficit to nine and forced a Michigan turnover with 3:29 left, looking like it might make another late-game charge after digging itself a hole.
But after a missed layup by Nebraska led to a transition layup for Michigan, the lead was back to double digits and Nebraska didn't really threaten again.
"The energy was much better coming out in the second half. But then, that eight-minute stretch where we were just not getting the same type of possessions we were the majority of that game, it cost us," Hoiberg said. "And it's costing us games; when we have these droughts, and we have these lulls, that's what's digging the hole.
"And it's hard to keep the energy to get out of the hole and sustain the energy once you do get out of it."
Eli Brooks led Michigan (12-8, 3-6) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Franz Wagner added 18 points and eight boards, while Brandon Johns Jr. scored 16 with seven rebounds.
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 1.28
