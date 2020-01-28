Another second-half lull dooms Nebraska in loss to Michigan

But Nebraska, after making five of its first six shots to start the second half, went cold.

It got bad enough that as NU tried to roll the ball up the court late in the game to save the clock, it turned into a turnover.

Nebraska's 68 points were the second-fewest Michigan's defense has allowed in a conference game this season. The Huskers have trailed by at least 14 points in all six games of their current six-game losing streak.

"I feel like we should come together more instead of fading away; instead of somebody trying to make a Superman play," point guard Cam Mack said. "We should all just buy in together and listen to what Coach Fred (Hoiberg) is telling us, because he's a great coach. I feel like we just need to buy in and listen more."

Mack led Nebraska (7-14, 2-8 Big Ten) with 19 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, and his five three-pointers (in seven attempts) were a career-best.

Cross came off the bench to hit a trio of three-pointers and finish with 17 points, earning high praise from Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who called the Arkansas native "dynamic."