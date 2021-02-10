Another dud on offense as Huskers fall to No. 21 Wisconsin

As the first-half clock ran down, the Nebraska men’s basketball team worked for a final shot, started its offense … and then fell down.

Wisconsin grabbed the ball. Aleem Ford hit a three-pointer at the buzzer.

And the Huskers’ misery continued.

A strong start on offense fizzled after 10 minutes, and No. 21 Wisconsin, despite its own offensive issues, pulled away in the second half for a 61-48 win late Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

After scoring 22 points in the game’s first 10 minutes, Nebraska needed 25:40 to score its next 22. After hitting eight of their first 12 shots, the Huskers made just 10 of their next 37, and missed 10 of their final 11 three-pointers. NU scored just 26 points over the game's final 30 minutes.

The second half began, and NU’s frustrations only mounted. Wisconsin (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) missed its first five shots out of the locker room, and still extended its lead with a Jonathan Davis three-pointer as Nebraska started the half 0-for-4 with two turnovers.

Eight minutes into the second half, the Huskers had been whistled for nine fouls. Their second-half point total didn’t surpass their second-half foul total until nearly 11 minutes were gone.