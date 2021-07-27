Andre hungry for more after solid freshman season with Husker hoops

"I'd say the hardest thing is probably just eating. Just keep eating, eating, eating," Andre said. "Even now it's still hard. But I've got to do it if I want to get bigger."

Andre's day starts early, with breakfast and a smoothie or protein shake. A couple hours later it's over to the Nebraska Training Table where he grabs two boxes of food. At 3 p.m. there's another meal. Then back to the training table at 6 p.m. Then one more meal before he goes to bed.

"It's hard as s---," Andre said. "That's probably harder than all the lifting and stuff, just making sure I eat. It's constant."

But it appears to be working.

Andre said he's up to 238 pounds. He's more comfortable in Fred Hoiberg's system, and more comfortable living in Lincoln. He's working daily with new assistant coach Nate Loenser — who Andre calls "Yoda" because of his deep knowledge of the game — on expanding his shooting range out to the three-point line.

It's building on the momentum from everything Andre did to end last season, one that started with him missing six games after coming down with COVID-19.