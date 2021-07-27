Andre hungry for more after solid freshman season with Husker hoops

Eduardo Andre doesn't want to talk about it.
"I will walk out," he told a group of reporters on Tuesday. "We'll leave it at that."
Andre was joking, kind of. He's still a little sensitive about England, his home country, losing earlier this month to Italy in penalty kicks in the European soccer championship.
What Andre doesn't mind talking about are his expectations for his second season with the Nebraska men's basketball team after what he called "one of my harder offseasons."
"I've always been told from when I was young, don't settle for anything. Even if you're good you can always be better," Andre said. "So that's really how I go about things — how can I get better; how can I get better asking questions; asking my coaches a lot of questions."
Andre answered a lot of questions last season, coming on late in the year to average nearly five points and eight rebounds per game on 80% shooting over the final six games of the season.
But Andre also learned where things needed to change if he wanted to take the next step in his career.
The 6-foot-10 London native ended last season weighing 218 pounds. Fine, if he was seven inches shorter. Not great when you're battling the monsters that patrol the paint in the Big Ten.
"I'd say the hardest thing is probably just eating. Just keep eating, eating, eating," Andre said. "Even now it's still hard. But I've got to do it if I want to get bigger."
Andre's day starts early, with breakfast and a smoothie or protein shake. A couple hours later it's over to the Nebraska Training Table where he grabs two boxes of food. At 3 p.m. there's another meal. Then back to the training table at 6 p.m. Then one more meal before he goes to bed.
"It's hard as s---," Andre said. "That's probably harder than all the lifting and stuff, just making sure I eat. It's constant."
But it appears to be working.
Andre said he's up to 238 pounds. He's more comfortable in Fred Hoiberg's system, and more comfortable living in Lincoln. He's working daily with new assistant coach Nate Loenser — who Andre calls "Yoda" because of his deep knowledge of the game — on expanding his shooting range out to the three-point line.
It's building on the momentum from everything Andre did to end last season, one that started with him missing six games after coming down with COVID-19.
"I felt like I should have been playing from the start, but COVID held me back," Andre said. "Then coming back, I had to get back in shape and get back to playing with everybody, so it was kind of a drop-off.
"Then once I got back, I felt like I was good. And it helped a lot. Because you don't get that experience anywhere else really, playing in the Big Ten."
After a year of, essentially, isolation, Andre seemed comfortable in meeting reporters in person for the first time. The comfort in his own skin has shown up to his teammates as well.
"Ed’s made a lot of good steps in the right direction. He’s stepping up to become a leader, he’s more vocal, he’s being more aggressive, he’s putting in a lot of extra work, he’s taking his healthcare serious, he’s getting his treatment in," said fifth-year junior forward Derrick Walker.
"So for Ed I just tell him every day — the sky’s the limit for you man, just do the right things and just continue to grow, and everything you ask for, you’ll get it."
