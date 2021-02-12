Amid 'incredibly difficult stretch,' Nebraska turns in best effort of season but falls to No. 6 Illini in OT

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg slammed his mask to the court in frustration after the play as the buzzer sounded. That would turn out to be NU's last, best chance of pulling an upset and ending its 25-game Big Ten losing streak.

Instead, the number grew to 26.

"This has been an incredibly difficult stretch for everybody involved," Hoiberg said. "And for those guys to go out there sore, beat up, on this losing streak, and find a way to muster up the energy to go out and compete the way they are, I give our guys all the credit in the world for that."

"But the lack of execution on that last play is extremely disappointing. To draw something up that we think could have at least gotten us a good look to win a game like this ... That's the hard thing. That's going to be the one that certainly will keep me up tonight."

NU (4-12, 0-9 Big Ten) showed no fear against Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn, and the rest, using a 12-2 run midway through the second half to open up a five-point lead.

Freshman Eduardo Andre was talking enough trash to earn a technical foul. Teddy Allen was hitting ridiculous shots. Thorir Thorbjarnarson broke out of his shooting slump. And Lat Mayen splashed big three after big three to keep the Huskers afloat.