Alonzo Verge joins field at Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a pre-NBA Draft camp

Nebraska senior guard Alonzo Verge will participate in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament taking place this week.

The four-day pre-NBA Draft camp features 64 of the top seniors in the country and scouts from both the NBA and overseas. The event starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

Other Huskers to take part in the event include Shavon Shields, Tai Webster and James Palmer Jr., who participated in the last edition of the event in 2019.

Verge, an Arizona State transfer, averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He led the Big Ten in assists per game and was third in steals while shooting 45% from the field.

Over NU's final nine games, Verge averaged 16.1 points per game on 51% shooting, including 35% from three-point range, along with six assists and 1.9 steals per game.

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament dates back to 1953 as the oldest pre-draft camp.

