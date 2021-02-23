Allen's historic night not enough as Huskers fall to Penn State

One of the best scoring games — and one of the best all-around games — in Nebraska basketball history went for naught Tuesday as Penn State held off the Huskers 86-83 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Teddy Allen scored 41 points, the second-best single-game total ever by a Husker player and the most ever scored by any player in Pinnacle Bank Arena. He also had eight rebounds and six assists.

But it wasn't enough to overcome Nebraska's 18 turnovers that led to 25 Penn State points, and Penn State's 16-2 advantage in offensive rebounds that led to 16-3 Nittany Lion advantage in second-chance points as PSU got payback for Nebraska's 62-61 win in State College on Feb. 14.

Allen, a junior, finished 16-of-24 from the field and 6-of-9 from three-point range in tying Iowa's Luka Garza for the most points scored in a game by a Big Ten player this season. He either scored or assisted on 30 of Nebraska's first 36 points.

In Nebraska history, only Eric Piatkowski (42 points), has scored more points in a single game.