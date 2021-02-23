Allen's historic night not enough as Huskers fall to Penn State

One of the best scoring games — and one of the best all-around games — in Nebraska basketball history went for naught Tuesday as Penn State held off the Huskers 86-83 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Teddy Allen scored 41 points, the second-best single-game total ever by a Husker player and the most ever scored by any player in Pinnacle Bank Arena. He also had eight rebounds and six assists.
But it wasn't enough to overcome Nebraska's 18 turnovers that led to 25 Penn State points, and Penn State's 16-2 advantage in offensive rebounds that led to 16-3 Nittany Lion advantage in second-chance points as PSU got payback for Nebraska's 62-61 win in State College on Feb. 14.
Allen, a junior, finished 16-of-24 from the field and 6-of-9 from three-point range in tying Iowa's Luka Garza for the most points scored in a game by a Big Ten player this season. He either scored or assisted on 30 of Nebraska's first 36 points.
In Nebraska history, only Eric Piatkowski (42 points), has scored more points in a single game.
Tuesday, Piatkowski's son Jace, a Husker walk-on, watched from the bench as Allen put on a show. His 28 points were a Nebraska record for a half, and the sole reason NU was even in the game at halftime as his teammates combined for 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting in the opening 20 minutes.
All it really meant, though, was more frustration for the Huskers (5-16, 1-13 Big Ten), who weren't able to overcome their own mistakes or Penn State's massive rebounding advantage.
After Nebraska went up 48-47, the Huskers immediately gave up an 11-0 run that included three turnovers and three Penn State three-pointers. The Huskers rallied to tie the game at 70 with 6:20 left on Trey McGowens' three-pointer, the last of three in a row for NU, but Penn State answered again with five straight points.
Nebraska committed 18 turnovers, which led to 25 Penn State points. And the Huskers were beaten badly on the glass, getting out-rebounded 42-29.
That number included a hard-to-believe 16-2 Penn State advantage on the offensive glass, which led to the Nittany Lions outscoring Nebrask 16-3 in second-chance points. John Harrar alone had eight offensive rebounds for Penn State.
Trey McGowens had 17 points, four rebounds and three assists for NU. Derrick Walker finished with nine points on 4-for-4 shooting, and Thorir Thorbjarnarson added eight points with a pair of three-pointers.
Myreon Jones led Penn State with 29 points. Myles Dread had 16, and Harrar had 10 points and 14 rebounds. The Nittany Lions put five players in double figures, and hit 14 three-pointers to Nebraska's 12.
