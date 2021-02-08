Without Allen, cold-shooting Huskers fall to Gophers in Minnesota

All three makes came from Lat Mayen, and all three came in the second half as NU went 0-for-8 from long range in the first half.

Mayen tied his career-high with 15 points and added six rebounds.

Mayen’s three-pointer with 15:37 left in the game was Nebraska’s first made shot from outside the paint.

Nebraska played without leading scorer Teddy Allen, who was benched for “a failure to meet internal expectations,” according to the BTN television broadcast.

Transfer forward Trevor Lakes replaced Allen in the starting lineup. It was Lakes' first appearance since Jan. 2 and just his sixth appearance of the season.

Allen, who leads NU with 17.2 points per game, scored three points on 1-for-10 shooting Saturday against Michigan State.

Allen, who was on the bench with his team Monday, is expected to be back in action Wednesday against Wisconsin, the broadcast said.

Shamiel Stevenson scored 14 points for NU and was the only other Husker in double figures. He and Mayen combined to go 10-for-19 from the field while their teammates combined to shoot 11-for-38.