Without Allen, cold-shooting Huskers fall to Gophers in Minnesota

Minnesota missed 17 straight shots. Minnesota had its two top players in foul trouble. Minnesota looked lost against Nebraska’s zone defense.
And Minnesota won the game 79-61 Monday night as Nebraska’s offensive struggles continued in its second game back from a COVID-19 pause.
The Huskers (4-10, 0-7 Big Ten) never led while dropping their 24th straight game against Big Ten competition.
Minnesota’s hot start — the Gophers hit nine of their first 13 shots — provided enough of a cushion to overcome a stunning display of offensive ineptitude in the second half.
After Gabe Kalscheur’s three-pointer gave Minnesota (12-7, 5-7) a 19-point lead, the Gophers proceeded to miss a whopping 17 consecutive shots and 19-of-20 in a six-minute stretch.
With both leading scorer Marcus Carr and second-leading scorer Liam Robbins glued to the bench with major foul trouble, Minnesota struggled to generate much of anything against a Nebraska zone defense that featured scarcely used freshman Eduardo Andre in the middle.
But Nebraska was only able to get within seven points before Carr and Robbins returned down the stretch to extend the lead again.
Two days after going 3-for-17 from three-point range against Michigan State, the Huskers were just 3-of-14 against the Gophers.
All three makes came from Lat Mayen, and all three came in the second half as NU went 0-for-8 from long range in the first half.
Mayen tied his career-high with 15 points and added six rebounds.
Mayen’s three-pointer with 15:37 left in the game was Nebraska’s first made shot from outside the paint.
Nebraska played without leading scorer Teddy Allen, who was benched for “a failure to meet internal expectations,” according to the BTN television broadcast.
Transfer forward Trevor Lakes replaced Allen in the starting lineup. It was Lakes' first appearance since Jan. 2 and just his sixth appearance of the season.
Allen, who leads NU with 17.2 points per game, scored three points on 1-for-10 shooting Saturday against Michigan State.
Allen, who was on the bench with his team Monday, is expected to be back in action Wednesday against Wisconsin, the broadcast said.
Shamiel Stevenson scored 14 points for NU and was the only other Husker in double figures. He and Mayen combined to go 10-for-19 from the field while their teammates combined to shoot 11-for-38.
Carr finished with 21 points and eight assists to lead Minnesota. The Gophers outscored NU by 23 points when he was on the floor.
Nebraska shot 37% from the field and missed nine more free throws one game after shooting 36% and missing 13 foul shots against Michigan State.
Check back for updates to this story
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.