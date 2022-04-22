 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alabama transfer Juwan Gary officially signs with Husker hoops

  • Updated
  • 0
Juwan Gary

Alabama's Juwan Gary, who committed to Nebraska on Thursday, goes up for a basket during a Dec. 14, 2021, game in Memphis, Tenn. 

 Karen Pulfer Focht, Associated Press file photo

The Nebraska men's basketball team made the addition of transfer forward Juwan Gary official on Friday.

Gary joins the Huskers after spending three years at Alabama. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

"Juwan adds a different dimension to our roster with his combination of athleticism and versatility," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "He plays with physicality and can be used all over the floor. Juwan also has the experience of playing in two NCAA Tournaments and winning an SEC title in 2021, which gives him the understanding of what it takes to be successful at the highest level."

Gary, who announced his commitment to Nebraska on Thursday, averaged 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game last season for an Alabama team that went 19-14 and reached the NCAA Tournament.

Gary joins Lincoln native Sam Griesel as transfers to join the Huskers this offseason. The pair join a recruiting class ranked 25th nationally by Rivals and 32nd by 247Sports.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

