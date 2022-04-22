Alabama transfer Juwan Gary officially signs with Husker hoops

The Nebraska men's basketball team made the addition of transfer forward Juwan Gary official on Friday.

Gary joins the Huskers after spending three years at Alabama. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

"Juwan adds a different dimension to our roster with his combination of athleticism and versatility," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "He plays with physicality and can be used all over the floor. Juwan also has the experience of playing in two NCAA Tournaments and winning an SEC title in 2021, which gives him the understanding of what it takes to be successful at the highest level."

Gary, who announced his commitment to Nebraska on Thursday, averaged 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game last season for an Alabama team that went 19-14 and reached the NCAA Tournament.

Gary joins Lincoln native Sam Griesel as transfers to join the Huskers this offseason. The pair join a recruiting class ranked 25th nationally by Rivals and 32nd by 247Sports.

