After two straight big performances by opposing guards, Husker hoops prepares for experienced Rutgers backcourt

But RU can get hot offensively, too, and it's usually led by Baker and Harper. The Scarlet Knights led Michigan 26-11 early in that game and hit a season-high 11 three-pointers. Now Nebraska (6-9, 0-4 Big Ten) waltzes in with a defense that, in trying to play the numbers, has gotten buried under some gaudy three-point statistics.

Nebraska's three-point field-goal defense currently ranks 287th in the country and last in the Big Ten. The seven made three-pointers NU gives up per game is 211th nationally and ninth in the conference.

The Huskers held Michigan State to 17 attempts from beyond the arc Wednesday, and the Spartans still made eight of them with Max Christie going 3-for-4.

In its previous game against Ohio State, Nebraska let the Buckeyes make 16 three-pointers, with Malaki Branham getting six after not having a game yet this season in which he made more than one.

"We don't do very well when we play the numbers. That's why I don't go to Vegas very often, and when I do I'm not very good," Hoiberg said earlier this week while talking about NU's defensive rotations.