After two straight big performances by opposing guards, Husker hoops prepares for experienced Rutgers backcourt

In its last two games, the Nebraska men's basketball team has allowed one freshman guard to go off for 35 points and another to score a career-high 21.
Now the Huskers will face two of the toughest, most experienced guards in the league in one of the toughest buildings to try and win a Big Ten road game over the past few seasons.
Tip for NU's game at Rutgers is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
And when the Huskers step on the floor, they'll see two familiar faces: fifth-year senior Geo Baker and fourth-year senior Ron Harper Jr.
All those two did in Rutgers' win over Michigan on Tuesday was combine for 47 points while hitting 17-of-28 shots, including 8-of-13 from three-point range.
They'll try to do it again Saturday at Jersey Mike's Arena, where the Scarlet Knights have become one of the toughest outs in the country over the past three seasons.
"Very tough environment," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said after his team's Wednesday loss to Michigan State. "We've got to come out swinging and fighting."
Rutgers would just as soon turn all of its games into a fight with a physical, defense-first brand of basketball that has served it well as coach Steve Pikiell has built the Scarlet Knights into an NCAA Tournament program.
But RU can get hot offensively, too, and it's usually led by Baker and Harper. The Scarlet Knights led Michigan 26-11 early in that game and hit a season-high 11 three-pointers. Now Nebraska (6-9, 0-4 Big Ten) waltzes in with a defense that, in trying to play the numbers, has gotten buried under some gaudy three-point statistics.
Nebraska's three-point field-goal defense currently ranks 287th in the country and last in the Big Ten. The seven made three-pointers NU gives up per game is 211th nationally and ninth in the conference.
The Huskers held Michigan State to 17 attempts from beyond the arc Wednesday, and the Spartans still made eight of them with Max Christie going 3-for-4.
In its previous game against Ohio State, Nebraska let the Buckeyes make 16 three-pointers, with Malaki Branham getting six after not having a game yet this season in which he made more than one.
"We don't do very well when we play the numbers. That's why I don't go to Vegas very often, and when I do I'm not very good," Hoiberg said earlier this week while talking about NU's defensive rotations.
The numbers also say Nebraska has been able to give Rutgers plenty of issues in the teams' last two meetings. It took a Baker three-pointer with one second left to lift a ranked Rutgers team over Hoiberg's first Nebraska squad back in January 2020, and the next meeting between the teams was Nebraska's blowout of an NCAA Tournament-bound Rutgers squad last March.
So there is precedent for Nebraska being able to make this a game. As long as the Huskers can find a way to slow down the Rutgers backcourt.
"That's the challenge, is getting our guys to go out there, stay solid, don't gamble, and stay in front of the basketball," Hoiberg said.
