After turning it up a notch in practice, Husker hoops look to bounce back in Iowa City

After a second-half performance so poor it overshadowed just about any other failure this season, the Nebraska men's basketball team shut the door and went back to work.
Now, it's a matter of if that work will pay off on the court.
The Huskers head to Iowa on Saturday for a 5 p.m. game against the Hawkeyes having spent the last week doing nothing but practicing and thinking about a 20-minute stretch against Penn State that head coach Fred Hoiberg called "our worst performance of the year as far as an effort standpoint."
Trailing the Nittany Lions by five at halftime, Nebraska found itself down 15 less than six minutes into the second half with the outcome all but decided with 14:15 still on the clock.
NU trailed by as many as 24 before a late rally that made the final score somewhat respectable.
But after another listless performance out of the locker room, Hoiberg had seen enough.
"It's been a hard week. It had to be a hard week based on the way that game ended against Penn State the other night," Hoiberg said Friday. "The thing you look at with our team is how they approach it. And they've approached it very well."
The Huskers may have approached the challenging workouts well, but that doesn't mean they enjoyed them.
If NU's players didn't get back in transition, they got on the line and ran. If Hoiberg was unhappy with communication or the way guys were competing, the players got on the line and ran.
And those were just the parts the media heard about.
"Intensity has been high, the coaches have been on us heavy, and I think that's what we need right now going through a really rough stretch," senior guard Haanif Cheatham said. "We need intensity from the coaches, we need intensity in practice, and this whole week has been showing it."
Having strong practices is all well and good, and by most accounts the Huskers have practiced well this season. But a familiar pattern has developed. Play well for a half, get blitzed out of the locker room, rinse, repeat.
It's happened in more games than the Penn State matchup, but the way NU responded to the latest big run by an opponent raised some concerns.
"I’ve talked about this a lot with our group — I’ve been really pleased with the effort, with the exception of the second half against Penn State. I do think we’re competing, I think we’re out there playing together for the most part," Hoiberg said. "But you have to eliminate the runs. We’re just right now, not in a position to give up a 10-0 run or a 16-4 run and be able to recover from it."
Iowa has its own issues. The Hawkeyes were embarrassed by Purdue as the Boilermakers hit 19 three-pointers in a 104-68 demolition, and will try to avoid being swept by Nebraska this season after losing 76-70 in Lincoln at the beginning of January.
The Hawkeyes went 4-for-33 from three-point range in that game, which was also the last time star center Luke Garza was held under 20 points.
Those two figures will likely not be repeated with Iowa playing in front of its home fans, no matter what issues Nebraska may or may not have solved on the practice floor.
"It’s just the way things are right now. When you have a disappointing performance and you have a week to prepare for the next one, the only way to get yourself out of it is to come out and compete at a high level in practice, and I’ve been pleased with that," Hoiberg said. "Will that carry over to the game this week? We’ll see. But we’ve got two of the tougher games we’re going to play this year on the road. So it’s going to take a full 40-minute game to have a chance."
