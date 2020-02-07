After turning it up a notch in practice, Husker hoops look to bounce back in Iowa City

If NU's players didn't get back in transition, they got on the line and ran. If Hoiberg was unhappy with communication or the way guys were competing, the players got on the line and ran.

And those were just the parts the media heard about.

"Intensity has been high, the coaches have been on us heavy, and I think that's what we need right now going through a really rough stretch," senior guard Haanif Cheatham said. "We need intensity from the coaches, we need intensity in practice, and this whole week has been showing it."

Having strong practices is all well and good, and by most accounts the Huskers have practiced well this season. But a familiar pattern has developed. Play well for a half, get blitzed out of the locker room, rinse, repeat.

It's happened in more games than the Penn State matchup, but the way NU responded to the latest big run by an opponent raised some concerns.