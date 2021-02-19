After short break, Husker men return to court; rest of regular season schedule set

After two entire days off, the Nebraska men's basketball team returns to the court Saturday afternoon.

The remaining schedule (see below) won't be quite as demanding as what the Huskers just completed. But there is still plenty of "opportunity," as NU coach Fred Hoiberg likes to call it, for Nebraska to get on the court, test itself against quality competition, and continue to build a program that can compete.

A 4:30 p.m. tip against Purdue at Pinnacle Bank Arena is the first opportunity.

"These games are all very meaningful for the development of our players. You've seen what it's done for Eduardo (Andre) to get more action and more games," Hoiberg said Friday. "So to me, the more games we can play, the better it's going to be."

For Andre, who came to Lincoln having played just four years of organized basketball, any experience is good experience.

In practice, he serves as the opponents' best big man when Nebraska works on its scout. He has a natural feel for the game that's allowed him to get on the court, and his athleticism and ability to execute the basics in Hoiberg's system — rebound, run the floor, set screens and dive to the basket — has kept him there.