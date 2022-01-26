After rocky 10-day stretch, it's back to the grind for Husker men, beginning with No. 11 Badgers

Of the seven Huskers affected by the pause, NU got five back on Tuesday. A sixth was cleared Wednesday morning. Originally a stretch on the schedule that would have allowed Nebraska a few days of practice instead turned into the Huskers scrambling to see what they could get done with a limited roster and plenty of unknowns heading into Thursday.

"We’ve really been up, working hard. We have 12 games in front of us. Hopefully get on a roll, start winning some games," Bryce McGowens said. "But having the whole team, we’ve been competing at our highest level. So just keep that going and hope it rolls over to the game."

It goes without saying that Nebraska could use a win, no matter who it comes against, just to get some good vibes back in the program.

After everything that's gone on over the past 10 days, beating a ranked foe for the first time in Hoiberg's tenure would certainly do more good than normal.