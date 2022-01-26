After rocky 10-day stretch, it's back to the grind for Husker men, beginning with No. 11 Badgers

It's been quite a couple of weeks for Nebraska basketball.
Another close loss. A veteran player airing some laundry. A batch of positive COVID-19 tests large enough to force two games to be postponed.
Now, one day after getting their final roster member back from his COVID-19 pause, the Huskers will host No. 11 Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip is set for 4 p.m.
"It’s just the part of this business that you have to find a way to fight through everything we went through last week," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Wednesday. "You’ve got to find a way to get everybody out there together, and that’s what it’s going to be about these last 12 games, is going out and competing as a group, going out there and finding a way to close out games."
Closing out a game against the Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) would certainly qualify as a step in the right direction for Nebraska (6-13, 0-8) as it begins to gauge how much its 10-day layoff between games has affected what happens on the court.
And after senior guard Kobe Webster's comments on the radio last week about team accountability caused a stir locally, how the Huskers respond to adversity Thursday could perhaps provide a window into the team's psyche moving forward.
"Really just looking at ourselves in the mirror. I feel like you should hold yourself accountable. It shouldn’t take other people. I feel like accountability is more personal," NU guard Trey McGowens said. "You’re the one who’s got to look yourself in the mirror every day. Before somebody else can hold you accountable, you’ve got to hold yourself accountable.
"So I think it’s really within, and just who you are as a person."
McGowens got all of one game back in his return from a broken foot before NU was forced to shut down. And while this year's break wasn't as long as last season, when Derrick Walker played his first game and Nebraska then shut down for a month, the thought of a similar situation crossed his mind.
"Whenever the people who had (COVID-19) had gotten it, my main thing was hoping we wouldn’t miss any games. Because most of the people who got it, they were key pieces," McGowens said. "So losing them, it definitely would have hurt us.
"So I was kind of glad it got shut down rather than we just play without our pieces," McGowens added.
Nebraska will have its full roster available, Hoiberg said, save for the injured Wilhelm Breidenbach and Trevor Lakes. Minutes will be closely monitored.
Of the seven Huskers affected by the pause, NU got five back on Tuesday. A sixth was cleared Wednesday morning. Originally a stretch on the schedule that would have allowed Nebraska a few days of practice instead turned into the Huskers scrambling to see what they could get done with a limited roster and plenty of unknowns heading into Thursday.
"We’ve really been up, working hard. We have 12 games in front of us. Hopefully get on a roll, start winning some games," Bryce McGowens said. "But having the whole team, we’ve been competing at our highest level. So just keep that going and hope it rolls over to the game."
It goes without saying that Nebraska could use a win, no matter who it comes against, just to get some good vibes back in the program.
After everything that's gone on over the past 10 days, beating a ranked foe for the first time in Hoiberg's tenure would certainly do more good than normal.
"It’s always important to find a way to get over that line. And it’s a fine line; we have a very thin margin with our group. We’ve put ourselves in position, we haven’t gotten over it," Hoiberg said. "So to be able to close out one of these games, to know that we can do it, would do a world of good for everybody as far as confidence goes.
"That’s what this game is all about. If you’re a confident team, and know you can win those games, it’s a lot easier to go out there and play, and perform, and execute."
