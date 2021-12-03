After marathon loss Wednesday, Husker hoops preps for physical Big Ten opener at Indiana

Walker was one of three Huskers to play 50 or more minutes, along with guards Alonzo Verge (54) and Bryce McGowens (58). Nebraska took Thursday off, NU coach Fred Hoiberg said, using the day for recovery. Friday's workout was light as well before the team boarded a jet for Indiana.

The Hoosiers themselves are coming off their own double-overtime loss at Syracuse on Tuesday night.

"We’re doing OK. As I talked about today in the film session — the reality is we’re two possessions away from being 7-1 right now. And we’re not, unfortunately," Hoiberg said. "To me, you can talk all you want about the call at the end of the game, but if we rebound the ball better, if we get back in transition better, it doesn’t come down to that play."

The "call" Hoiberg was referring to was actually a non-call on NC State after Verge was clearly hit on the arm as he drove for a potential game-winning layup. The images made the rounds on social media late into Wednesday night.

But, as Hoiberg said, NU is 5-3 and not 7-1, and now has another opportunity in front of it for a win that could potentially jump-start a step forward this season.