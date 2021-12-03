After marathon loss Wednesday, Husker hoops preps for physical Big Ten opener at Indiana

Nebraska's reward for going toe-to-toe with North Carolina State on Wednesday night, and perhaps discovering something about itself in the process, is to hop on a plane and head to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers on Saturday morning.
"We're ready," junior forward Derrick Walker said. "It's just about having the heart to do it. Everyone's banged up, everyone's tired."
Walker spoke Friday, less than 48 hours after NU's 104-100, four-overtime loss to the Wolfpack that saw the Huskers blow a 14-point lead with less than 10 minutes left in regulation, and give away leads in each of the first three overtimes.
That Nebraska was even in a position to win that game, though, was a sign of progress to Walker and maybe something the Huskers can latch on to as they ready for Big Ten play with Saturday's game, and a Tuesday home contest against Michigan.
The Big Ten opener for both NU and Indiana tips off at 11 a.m. at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
"There's a lot in store for us. We didn't get the outcome that we wanted, but being in that game through four overtimes with this group, we learned a lot," Walker said. "We played together; we got better as a team.
"So just going through that game, it kind of makes you more excited for the season to see where we're headed. Because we've got that fight in us. We've got that heart."
Walker was one of three Huskers to play 50 or more minutes, along with guards Alonzo Verge (54) and Bryce McGowens (58). Nebraska took Thursday off, NU coach Fred Hoiberg said, using the day for recovery. Friday's workout was light as well before the team boarded a jet for Indiana.
The Hoosiers themselves are coming off their own double-overtime loss at Syracuse on Tuesday night.
"We’re doing OK. As I talked about today in the film session — the reality is we’re two possessions away from being 7-1 right now. And we’re not, unfortunately," Hoiberg said. "To me, you can talk all you want about the call at the end of the game, but if we rebound the ball better, if we get back in transition better, it doesn’t come down to that play."
The "call" Hoiberg was referring to was actually a non-call on NC State after Verge was clearly hit on the arm as he drove for a potential game-winning layup. The images made the rounds on social media late into Wednesday night.
But, as Hoiberg said, NU is 5-3 and not 7-1, and now has another opportunity in front of it for a win that could potentially jump-start a step forward this season.
"We’re still right there, I still like our guys a lot, they’re coming in with the right mentality, and it’s about going out there and hopefully winning one like this," he said.
Briefly
Hoiberg said Friday there will be no further discipline for Lat Mayen, Eduardo Andre and Oleg Kojenets after all three players were ejected for their roles in Wednesday night's fracas near the NC State bench.
The altercation began after NC State's Jericole Hellems made a three-pointer to cap a 14-0 Wolfpack run and tie the game late in the second half, and Mayen put a forearm into Hellems' chest. Cam Hayes was the lone Wolfpack player ejected.
Both benches began to clear, including injured Husker guard Trey McGowens riding his scooter toward the melee on the opposite end of the court.
