After losing out on prized prospect Sanogo, Husker hoops team moves in a new direction

Nebraska's search for a big man to round out its 2020 recruiting class took a turn Tuesday, so the Huskers made a twist of their own.
Hours after prized target Adama Sanogo surprisingly committed to UConn, the Husker men's basketball coaching staff was set to conduct a virtual visit with 6-foot-11 Gabe Wiznitzer, another 2021 prospect who could reclassify to 2020.
Tuesday began with Sanogo reclassifying from 2021 to 2020 and committing to the Huskies.
While UConn was among Sanogo's final six schools, the prevailing thought was that the 6-foot-9, 240-pound power forward would choose between Nebraska and Seton Hall.
Seton Hall's campus is just a few miles from where Sanogo attended high school in New Jersey this past year, while NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih's recruiting relationships on the East Coast gave the Huskers an edge.
While Nebraska will return 6-foot-9 Yvan Ouedraogo next season in addition to adding 6-foot-8 Derrick Walker and Lat Mayen (6-foot-9) — not to mention wing player Shamiel Stevenson and 6-foot-8 guard Dalano Banton — the Huskers ideally would like to add one more frontcourt piece to bolster depth and improve a roster that ranked last in the Big Ten and was among the worst teams nationally in rebounding and blocked shots.
Sanogo would have fit the bill. A consensus top-50 player in the 2021 class, he would have been the highest-ranked high school recruit to commit to Nebraska in the recruiting service era.
Instead, Nebraska will turn its attention to another player from the East, one the Huskers offered in April 2019, two months before they offered Sanogo.
At 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, Wiznitzer is considered a four-star prospect in the 2021 class by the 247 Sports composite, ranking as the 125th player nationally.
He holds offers from numerous touted programs, including Iowa, LSU, Clemson, Penn State, St. John's, TCU and West Virginia.
And like Sanogo, he has the option to reclassify to the 2020 class if he chooses.
Originally from South Carolina, Wiznitzer spent the 2019-20 season at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia, one of the top prep school programs in the nation.
An inability to take official visits may keep Wiznitzer from reclassifying. And the Huskers could choose to hold on to their remaining open scholarship if they can't find the right fit.
But for the time being, a tough loss on the recruiting trail isn't shutting things down just yet.
A look at Nebraska basketball's five-man Signing Day group
TEDDY ALLEN
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds.
Position: Wing.
Date committed: Dec. 17, 2019.
Immediately Eligible? Yes.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: The 2017 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year spent one season at West Virginia, where he averaged 7.0 points and 2.7 points per game on a Sweet 16 team. Then, after one year at Wichita State before he was dismissed from the team, Allen landed at Western Nebraska Community College. There, he led the country in scoring at 31.4 points per game while shooting 51% from the field and 37% from three-point range.
LAT MAYEN
Measurables: 6-foot-9, 205 pounds.
Position: Forward.
Date committed: Dec. 31, 2019.
Immediately Eligible? Yes.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: Mayen was the No. 1-rated prospect out of Australia in 2017, but played just 17 games in two seasons at TCU while battling injuries. He was a first-team all-conference performer for Chipola College this season, averaging 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Mayen shot 47% from the field and 38% from three-point range for Chipola.
KOBE KING
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds.
Position: Guard.
Date committed: Feb. 26, 2020.
Immediately Eligible? No, but will apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: King was Wisconsin's leading scorer before announcing Jan. 29 that he was leaving the program. He averaged 10.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19 games for the Badgers. In nine Big Ten games, his scoring average jumped to 12.6 points per game on 52% shooting, though he struggled from three-point range, shooting 25%.
KOBE WEBSTER
Measurables: 6-feet, 170 pounds.
Position: Guard.
Date committed: March 14, 2020.
Immediately Eligible? Yes.
Years of eligibility: One.
Background: A big-time scorer in three seasons at Western Illinois, Webster comes to Nebraska as a graduate transfer after earning his undergrad degree in three years. Webster averaged 17.1 points per game this season after averaging 17.0 last season and 15.9 as a freshman. He won't have to carry that same load in Lincoln, but he still gives the Huskers a 37% career three-point shooter.
TREY McGOWENS
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.
Position: Guard.
Date committed: April 4, 2020.
Immediately Eligible? No.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: One of the most sought-after transfers available, McGowens joins King as top-10 transfers signing with Nebraska. A top-100 recruit out of high school, McGowens averaged more than 11 points per game in each of his two seasons at Pitt, and led the team in minutes played this season. He'll give NU a battle-tested player at the point guard spot.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!