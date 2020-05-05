After losing out on prized prospect Sanogo, Husker hoops team moves in a new direction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska's search for a big man to round out its 2020 recruiting class took a turn Tuesday, so the Huskers made a twist of their own.

Hours after prized target Adama Sanogo surprisingly committed to UConn, the Husker men's basketball coaching staff was set to conduct a virtual visit with 6-foot-11 Gabe Wiznitzer, another 2021 prospect who could reclassify to 2020.

Tuesday began with Sanogo reclassifying from 2021 to 2020 and committing to the Huskies.

While UConn was among Sanogo's final six schools, the prevailing thought was that the 6-foot-9, 240-pound power forward would choose between Nebraska and Seton Hall.

Seton Hall's campus is just a few miles from where Sanogo attended high school in New Jersey this past year, while NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih's recruiting relationships on the East Coast gave the Huskers an edge.

While Nebraska will return 6-foot-9 Yvan Ouedraogo next season in addition to adding 6-foot-8 Derrick Walker and Lat Mayen (6-foot-9) — not to mention wing player Shamiel Stevenson and 6-foot-8 guard Dalano Banton — the Huskers ideally would like to add one more frontcourt piece to bolster depth and improve a roster that ranked last in the Big Ten and was among the worst teams nationally in rebounding and blocked shots.