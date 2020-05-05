You are the owner of this article.
After losing out on prized prospect Sanogo, Husker hoops team moves in a new direction
After losing out on prized prospect Sanogo, Husker hoops team moves in a new direction

North Dakota vs. Nebraska, 12.21

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg shown during a Dec. 21, 2019, game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska's search for a big man to round out its 2020 recruiting class took a turn Tuesday, so the Huskers made a twist of their own.

Hours after prized target Adama Sanogo surprisingly committed to UConn, the Husker men's basketball coaching staff was set to conduct a virtual visit with 6-foot-11 Gabe Wiznitzer, another 2021 prospect who could reclassify to 2020.

Tuesday began with Sanogo reclassifying from 2021 to 2020 and committing to the Huskies.

While UConn was among Sanogo's final six schools, the prevailing thought was that the 6-foot-9, 240-pound power forward would choose between Nebraska and Seton Hall.

Seton Hall's campus is just a few miles from where Sanogo attended high school in New Jersey this past year, while NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih's recruiting relationships on the East Coast gave the Huskers an edge.

While Nebraska will return 6-foot-9 Yvan Ouedraogo next season in addition to adding 6-foot-8 Derrick Walker and Lat Mayen (6-foot-9) — not to mention wing player Shamiel Stevenson and 6-foot-8 guard Dalano Banton — the Huskers ideally would like to add one more frontcourt piece to bolster depth and improve a roster that ranked last in the Big Ten and was among the worst teams nationally in rebounding and blocked shots.

Sanogo would have fit the bill. A consensus top-50 player in the 2021 class, he would have been the highest-ranked high school recruit to commit to Nebraska in the recruiting service era.

Instead, Nebraska will turn its attention to another player from the East, one the Huskers offered in April 2019, two months before they offered Sanogo.

At 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, Wiznitzer is considered a four-star prospect in the 2021 class by the 247 Sports composite, ranking as the 125th player nationally.

He holds offers from numerous touted programs, including Iowa, LSU, Clemson, Penn State, St. John's, TCU and West Virginia.

And like Sanogo, he has the option to reclassify to the 2020 class if he chooses. 

Originally from South Carolina, Wiznitzer spent the 2019-20 season at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia, one of the top prep school programs in the nation.

An inability to take official visits may keep Wiznitzer from reclassifying. And the Huskers could choose to hold on to their remaining open scholarship if they can't find the right fit.

But for the time being, a tough loss on the recruiting trail isn't shutting things down just yet.



Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

