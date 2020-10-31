After long wait, Banton ready for role as one of most unique players in Big Ten

At every Nebraska home game last season, Dalano Banton would come bounding out of the tunnel, raise a hand in the air to acknowledge the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd, then take a seat on the Huskers bench for the next couple of hours and watch.

Mostly he watched Nebraska struggle. As the undermanned Huskers lost close games and blowouts, Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker, who spent non-gamedays terrorizing their teammates in practice, counted down the days until they would be eligible to suit up for NU.

Those days are here. And Banton, who has drawn praise from Husker coach Fred Hoiberg since the day he arrived on campus as a transfer, is poised to be one of the most unique players in the Big Ten.

"The good thing about Dalano," Hoiberg said in mid-October, "is he wants to be great. And he's got a heck of a future in this game."

The immediate future very likely has Banton as Nebraska's starting point guard when the Huskers open the season Nov. 25 against a to-be-determined opponent.

At 6-foot-9, 205 pounds, Banton would be the tallest point guard in the league. Although, as he's quick to point out, positions don't matter much in the new era of Nebraska's offense.