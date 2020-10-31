After long wait, Banton ready for role as one of most unique players in Big Ten

At every Nebraska home game last season, Dalano Banton would come bounding out of the tunnel, raise a hand in the air to acknowledge the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd, then take a seat on the Huskers bench for the next couple of hours and watch.
Mostly he watched Nebraska struggle. As the undermanned Huskers lost close games and blowouts, Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker, who spent non-gamedays terrorizing their teammates in practice, counted down the days until they would be eligible to suit up for NU.
Those days are here. And Banton, who has drawn praise from Husker coach Fred Hoiberg since the day he arrived on campus as a transfer, is poised to be one of the most unique players in the Big Ten.
"The good thing about Dalano," Hoiberg said in mid-October, "is he wants to be great. And he's got a heck of a future in this game."
The immediate future very likely has Banton as Nebraska's starting point guard when the Huskers open the season Nov. 25 against a to-be-determined opponent.
At 6-foot-9, 205 pounds, Banton would be the tallest point guard in the league. Although, as he's quick to point out, positions don't matter much in the new era of Nebraska's offense.
"The thing with coach's offense is that it's a very fluid offense. You can find yourself on the wing, on the block with the ball, and we have multiple guys who can play positionless as well as myself," Banton said. "So if it's on the ball that coach needs me, I'll be on the ball. Or if it's on the block, just being anywhere I need to be to win is the most important part to me."
A top-100 recruit out of high school, Banton's numbers as a freshman at Western Kentucky weren't gaudy. But there's one performance that is brought up often as evidence that he's ready to compete in the Big Ten.
In the Hilltoppers' win over Wisconsin in 2015, Banton had eight points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
"The best quality that Dalano has is his playmaking ability," Hoiberg said. "And when you have that at almost 6-9, it's such a great quality to have."
And while he is a unique player, Banton also fits a mantra repeated by college coaches all over the country: get old and stay old. By the time the season starts, Banton will be a 21-year-old redshirt sophomore.
"I feel like the last year has been a great learning experience for me. I used it, took all the ups and downs that we had and just used it in a positive manner, learning that you have to fight through the fire and adversity when times are rough," Banton said. "So just learning that, and showing that we have to stick together through everything and just be together and be for each other. And if we do that, we can accomplish anything."
Banton's maturity also comes through in his honesty about where he needs to improve. He shot a tick over 40% from the field as a freshman, and just 21.6% from three-point range on limited attempts.
Like any player in Hoiberg's system, Banton has put in time with his jump shot. Whether that work pays off in games remains to be seen, but his coach seems to like the progress.
"He's a guy that's consistently getting better in every aspect," Hoiberg said.
Now, it's just a matter of getting on the floor, and Banton will be thankful for any court time he gets. Nebraska has exactly one game on its schedule, but is hopeful of starting the season on time Nov. 25.
"Some days last year I would have down days, or I wouldn't be as much into it just because I knew I didn't have a game coming at the end of it. But just being able to push through and get through that year has been great for me," Banton said. "But knowing now that I have games at the end of it, it gets me going a lot more and it makes me want to limit all the down days to not having any down days. Because me being one bad apple could spoil the whole team.
"The games are coming, and we know what we have to do."
