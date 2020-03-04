After historically poor night, Husker hoops gets back to work as season begins to wind down

The pressure is on Yvan Ouedraogo again.
This is a little different from Sunday against Northwestern. He's not standing alone at the free-throw line at Pinnacle Bank Arena with 15,000 people staring down at him who already know in their hearts what's coming. He's on a side basket in the Hendricks Training Complex on Wednesday after practice, shooting, shooting, shooting.
But he does have his head coach standing under the basket 15 feet away and a group of curious media members watching him work through a new routine at the stripe.
Dribble, dribble, dribble, fire. He's repeated it four times, with four straight makes. The 6-foot-9, 260-pound, 17-year-old needs one more to end the workout and get the, um, reward of talking to the dozen or so people standing off to his left.
Dribble, dribble, dribble... miss.
Big Yvan sighs and starts again. He makes four in a row again. As Hoiberg offers some encouragement and tosses him the ball, a smile creeps across Ouedraogo's face.
Dribble, dribble, dribble... make.
"Try to take it and don't think too much. Just focus on your routine — not on the crowd, not on your last free throw," Ouedraogo said of the lesson in the days since NU went 8-for-30 at the free throw line in an overtime loss to Northwestern.
Take away the free throw shooting, and Ouedraogo had one of the best games ever played by a freshman at Nebraska: a career-high 38 minutes, 11 points, and a NU single-game freshman record 19 rebounds, including 10 offensive boards as his late-season breakthrough continued.
"The kid's a rock star. For a kid that has come into this league at this level playing for the first time; to go through everything he has, and continue to keep a positive attitude and mindset.... That's pretty impressive," Hoiberg said. "The kid works. He wants it."
But you can't take away the free throws. Ouedraogo was 1-for-9 at the line, including two misses with 22 seconds left in overtime and the Huskers trailing by two points.
He wasn't alone in his futility. Nebraska started the game 5-for-9 at the line. Not great. But then the Huskers missed their last five attempts of the first half.
It was the start of NU going 3-for-21 to end the game.
"It's unfortunate, because it is contagious. If guys see other guys up there missing that had been shooting pretty well, then everybody's thinking about it all of a sudden," Hoiberg said. "And it's hard to make a shot — it's hard to to anything — when you're out there thinking as opposed to going out there and playing by instinct and trusting your stroke and shooting the ball."
What's past is past, and the Huskers have plenty to worry about with Thursday's game at Michigan. It will be the first of two consecutive opposing senior nights Nebraska plays in to end the regular season, and the Wolverines will be at full strength after missing two starters for the game in Lincoln two weeks ago.
But Nebraska is almost certainly in the record book for the worst free throw performances in the history of college hoops.
While readily available data only goes back 10 seasons, the Huskers' 26.7% Sunday is by far the worst for any team in that span with at least 30 attempts. The next lowest is 32.4% (11-for-34), by Virginia Military Institute against High Point in a January 2013 game.
In Nebraska's own history, a scan of past box scores shows that NU's 46.7% effort (14-for-30) in a 1994 game against Delaware State is the next lowest percentage for the Huskers since the 1990-91 season.
"Obviously we've talked about free throws because we can't miss that much. That was really bad," Ouedraogo said. "Everybody tried to get on his own into the gym to work on it. I did it a lot since that game."
So the work continues as the season starts to run out. Hoiberg has praised his players for continuing to put in the effort on a daily basis. And that's certainly not nothing.
It's just that sometimes you have days when that effort doesn't pay off.
