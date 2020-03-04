After historically poor night, Husker hoops gets back to work as season begins to wind down

What's past is past, and the Huskers have plenty to worry about with Thursday's game at Michigan. It will be the first of two consecutive opposing senior nights Nebraska plays in to end the regular season, and the Wolverines will be at full strength after missing two starters for the game in Lincoln two weeks ago.

But Nebraska is almost certainly in the record book for the worst free throw performances in the history of college hoops.

While readily available data only goes back 10 seasons, the Huskers' 26.7% Sunday is by far the worst for any team in that span with at least 30 attempts. The next lowest is 32.4% (11-for-34), by Virginia Military Institute against High Point in a January 2013 game.

In Nebraska's own history, a scan of past box scores shows that NU's 46.7% effort (14-for-30) in a 1994 game against Delaware State is the next lowest percentage for the Huskers since the 1990-91 season.

"Obviously we've talked about free throws because we can't miss that much. That was really bad," Ouedraogo said. "Everybody tried to get on his own into the gym to work on it. I did it a lot since that game."

So the work continues as the season starts to run out. Hoiberg has praised his players for continuing to put in the effort on a daily basis. And that's certainly not nothing.