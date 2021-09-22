After gutting through an injury and grinding through months of rehab, Lakes ready to splash for Husker hoops

The right shoulder of Trevor Lakes is attached to the right arm of Trevor Lakes, a perfect union of joint and appendage that helped the 6-foot-7 forward become one of the best shooters in Division II basketball before he transferred to Nebraska last season.
But shortly before Lakes was ruled eligible in mid-December of 2020, that shoulder betrayed him and led to a nine-month odyssey that had him questioning his confidence and learning to rebuild his quick release.
"It was tough. I never really knew where it was going to be that day; if something was going to pop out or something like that," Lakes said Tuesday during Nebraska's photo day.
"It was tough to battle through that. Right now it feels a lot better. I feel a lot sturdier, a lot more confident in my shoulder and stuff like that. So that was kind of the biggest thing for the offseason."
Lakes tore the labrum in his right shoulder, gutting it out through the pandemic-affected campaign that saw NU play 15 games in a little more than a month to finished out the season.
Shortly after the season ended, Lakes had a procedure to fix the tear that involved inserting six anchors into his shoulder to keep things in place.
"It would dislocate during the season in practice," Lakes said. "I was just kind of battling through that every day."
Before the surgery, Lakes never knew how his shoulder might feel on any given day. Didn't know when it might pop out, or stay in place. The uncertainty grew as his minutes increased, as well, late in the season after Teddy Allen left the program.
Lakes started his Husker career by hitting four of his first five three-pointers, and six of his first 12. He finished the season by missing 18 of his final 24 attempts from long range. He finished the season shooting 33% from beyond the arc.
That was tough to take for a player who had made 235 three-pointers at a 41% clip during his three seasons at Division II Indianapolis.
"It just never felt the same; never felt sturdy," Lakes said. "That uneasiness kind of led me to me doing things and changing my mindset, and that was something I had to get back."
Instead of building on the momentum he got from getting on the floor later in the year, Lakes was forced into a six-month rehab following his surgery — a process so grueling Lakes wasn't even cleared for full contact workouts until last week.
As his new teammates worked out together over the summer for the first time since 2019 thanks to the pandemic, Lakes was stuck on the sidelines rebuilding the strength and confidence in his joint and doing all the mental reps he could. He could only begin doing noncontact shooting work about two months ago.
"It was tough battling through that," he admitted. "But I think we've got it fixed now, and I shouldn't have any problems with it. That's the plan, at least."
Now the plan is for Lakes to help inject life into a NU offense that finished last season ranked 271st nationally in field goal percentage and 184th in three-point shooting.
"We have shooters pretty much up and down this roster. We've got guys who can really do it; guys who can score at all three levels," Lakes said. "I think this team, we have the shooters to be better than last year. I don't know if you can get worse than last year, but I think we should be a better shooting team than last year. Absolutely."
