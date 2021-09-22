After gutting through an injury and grinding through months of rehab, Lakes ready to splash for Husker hoops

Before the surgery, Lakes never knew how his shoulder might feel on any given day. Didn't know when it might pop out, or stay in place. The uncertainty grew as his minutes increased, as well, late in the season after Teddy Allen left the program.

Lakes started his Husker career by hitting four of his first five three-pointers, and six of his first 12. He finished the season by missing 18 of his final 24 attempts from long range. He finished the season shooting 33% from beyond the arc.

That was tough to take for a player who had made 235 three-pointers at a 41% clip during his three seasons at Division II Indianapolis.

"It just never felt the same; never felt sturdy," Lakes said. "That uneasiness kind of led me to me doing things and changing my mindset, and that was something I had to get back."

Instead of building on the momentum he got from getting on the floor later in the year, Lakes was forced into a six-month rehab following his surgery — a process so grueling Lakes wasn't even cleared for full contact workouts until last week.