After eyebrow-raising comments, Webster, Hoiberg ready to move forward with season

Maybe it won't mean anything in the long run. Maybe it forces Nebraska to look inward and perhaps light a fire to salvage something from this season.
But Kobe Webster's comments during a radio interview earlier this week, if nothing else, raised a few eyebrows among those who follow the Husker men's basketball program.
Speaking on Lincoln station 93.7 The Ticket on Tuesday, the day after a 78-71 home loss to Indiana dropped NU to 6-13, overall, 0-8 in the Big Ten, and 0-12 against power conference competition this season, Webster touched on a number of topics during an hourlong appearance. Among them was player accountability.
"I've had this conversation with Coach (Fred Hoiberg), so this ain't no secret," Webster said on the radio. "But I told Coach, how can you expect another player — he always talks about player-led teams — how can you expect another player to hold his teammate accountable if the coaches don’t hold him accountable?"
Webster is a leader in Nebraska's locker room — a graduate student who turned down potential opportunities to play professionally overseas after last season to come back to Lincoln, likely knowing he would have a reduced role, for his free COVID year.
The 22-year-old averages six points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game off the bench, often serving as a steadying presence for NU. In other words, his words carry weight.
Still, ears perked up Tuesday and in the days after Webster spoke. Asked on the radio if Nebraska's players care enough to try and change their fortunes, Webster paused before answering.
"Up to this point, it may not look like it," he said. "But, yes. I think — once we set aside our personal agendas, that's going to be when things start flowing."
On Friday, Webster sat at a table near Nebraska's practice facility and clarified his comments.
"I said what I said. Obviously, we all can do better. Everybody, including players. So that’s really just the focus, on getting better," Webster said Friday. "Those comments weren’t to disrespect or make anyone else look bad. It was in the midst of a conversation.
"I didn’t think I would be here talking about it right now, but it’s just all about moving forward and improving every day to hopefully get some wins."
Hoiberg and Webster met Thursday. Hoiberg deeply respects Webster and his accomplishments, he said. He called the Indianapolis native "a fun guy to coach."
"We just talked about a lot of things. And it's a learning opportunity, I think, for Kobe moving forward as far as the things that got out, what was said," Hoiberg said. "But for me, after that meeting, we walked out of there together, and we're going to move past it. That's how I've always operated at any level that I've been at. We'll move past it and get better.
"There's a lot of frustration right now with where things are, but we can only go from here."
The next step forward currently is getting Nebraska's roster through COVID-19 protocols after several players tested positive upon returning to campus for the start of classes. That caused the postponement of Saturday's game at Ohio State and pushed Tuesday's home game against Wisconsin to Thursday.
And it gave the Huskers more time to figure out how to move forward with their season.
"There's a lot of things we can all improve on, so that's really just the focus," Webster said. "I think coming in to practice and being consistent with our energy, just locking in to our opponents, making sure that we understand the scout, and going into games looking to win."
As for Hoiberg, the coach reiterated his belief in his ability to turn the Huskers around.
"I’ve been doing this thing a long time; I feel I’ve had some pretty good success in the places I’ve been, and obviously it hasn’t happened here yet," Hoiberg said. "But I plan on it happening here. I’m 100% confident … I’m confident in my ability to coach, I’m confident in my ability to lead, and we’re going to get this thing right."
