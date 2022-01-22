After eyebrow-raising comments, Webster, Hoiberg ready to move forward with season

Still, ears perked up Tuesday and in the days after Webster spoke. Asked on the radio if Nebraska's players care enough to try and change their fortunes, Webster paused before answering.

"Up to this point, it may not look like it," he said. "But, yes. I think — once we set aside our personal agendas, that's going to be when things start flowing."

On Friday, Webster sat at a table near Nebraska's practice facility and clarified his comments.

"I said what I said. Obviously, we all can do better. Everybody, including players. So that’s really just the focus, on getting better," Webster said Friday. "Those comments weren’t to disrespect or make anyone else look bad. It was in the midst of a conversation.

"I didn’t think I would be here talking about it right now, but it’s just all about moving forward and improving every day to hopefully get some wins."

Hoiberg and Webster met Thursday. Hoiberg deeply respects Webster and his accomplishments, he said. He called the Indianapolis native "a fun guy to coach."