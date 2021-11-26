After early season run of games, Husker hoops hoping time in practice gym can begin to correct shortcomings

The Nebraska men's basketball team would likely rather not relive much of what happened last season, but at least one aspect of that slog of a season perhaps came in handy last week.
Playing four games in eight days — and the last three of those in a five-day span — the Huskers were forced into a series of one-day preparations for each of the past three opponents.
It wasn't all that different from playing 15 games in 30 days last season, minus the COVID-19 recovery and the travel. Which maybe made it a little easier.
But at the same time, the Huskers didn't have much time to get into the gym and correct errors or sharpen up their three-point strokes.
"We hadn't really had an opportunity to practice in the last week," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday. "So just being able to get back on the floor and address some things and some areas where we need to improve and get better, I thought we had a good couple days of practice."
It should be pointed out Nebraska (4-1) won each of the final three games it played in its condensed stretch, though Tennessee State made things unexpectedly difficult Tuesday before NU rallied for a 79-73 win.
Since that night, the Huskers have gotten an off day and two days of workouts to prepare for Saturday's game against South Dakota (4-1).
Tip is set for 1 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
While every game is an important one for a program trying to pull itself out of the muck, Saturday represents a dwindling opportunity for Nebraska as the calendar nears December.
After the game against the Coyotes, Nebraska has just one "buy" game left on the schedule — a Dec. 22 home matchup against Kennesaw State.
Other than that, it's power conference foes all the way through, including games away from Lincoln against North Carolina State and Auburn, a home tilt against Kansas State, and a 20-game march through the Big Ten.
For a program that hasn't won four consecutive games since 2018, the extra prep over the past few days could prove to be vital.
"Obviously carrying it over to the game and being consistent with it is going to be an important part of this whole process," Hoiberg said.
Nebraska has largely been sharp in its offensive execution recently, Hoiberg said. The Huskers have shot two-pointers at an elite level over the past three games. Assist numbers are up. Overall field goal percentage in each of the last three contests has been north of 50%.
But NU remains, in this early portion of the season, one of the nation's worst three-point shooting teams by percentage. It continues to allow teams to pound the glass.
Those are things a good couple of days of practice in a row could help mend.
"I think the big thing is, just keep working on it, and right now, gaining some confidence," Hoiberg said of improving his team's fortunes from three-point range "Just making sure we're getting as many reps as possible, getting a lot of shots up in practice, and then making sure when we get into our offense (in practice), we're getting game shots.
"We did a drill yesterday that got us a lot of live-ball shooting in an advantage situation. So hopefully we can get that going (Saturday)."
