After early season run of games, Husker hoops hoping time in practice gym can begin to correct shortcomings

The Nebraska men's basketball team would likely rather not relive much of what happened last season, but at least one aspect of that slog of a season perhaps came in handy last week.

Playing four games in eight days — and the last three of those in a five-day span — the Huskers were forced into a series of one-day preparations for each of the past three opponents.

It wasn't all that different from playing 15 games in 30 days last season, minus the COVID-19 recovery and the travel. Which maybe made it a little easier.

But at the same time, the Huskers didn't have much time to get into the gym and correct errors or sharpen up their three-point strokes.

"We hadn't really had an opportunity to practice in the last week," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday. "So just being able to get back on the floor and address some things and some areas where we need to improve and get better, I thought we had a good couple days of practice."

It should be pointed out Nebraska (4-1) won each of the final three games it played in its condensed stretch, though Tennessee State made things unexpectedly difficult Tuesday before NU rallied for a 79-73 win.