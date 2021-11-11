After dispiriting loss to Western Illinois, Huskers prepare for 'junkyard dogs' from Sam Houston State

It's hard to believe there was a large television audience for Sam Houston State's 97-54 win over NCAA Division III LeTourneau on Wednesday.
But there was at least one interested viewer in Lincoln.
After wrapping up his day on campus, Nebraska junior guard Trey McGowens got back to his apartment and flipped on the TV to watch the season opener for the Bearkats, who will be sitting on the opposing bench Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
So what did McGowens, a captain for the Husker team that sits at 0-1 after Tuesday's dispiriting loss against Western Illinois, see?
"I told the guys when I got here this morning: I feel like they really just shoot it just so they can rebound. That's something they really pride themselves on," McGowens said. "And then on the defensive end, they just get after it. A bunch of junkyard dogs.
"They're not afraid to miss."
Indeed, Sam Houston State fired up 89 shot attempts. That led to plenty of chances to go grab one of the 61 shots that didn't go in for the Bearkats.
And forget the level of competition. Sam Houston State crashed the glass for 27 offensive rebounds, turning them into 23 second-chance points.
That's not all that dissimilar to what Western Illinois did to the Huskers in its 75-74 win Tuesday. The Leathernecks grabbed 23 offensive rebounds and scored 22 second-chance points.
The Bearkats might crash the glass even harder, NU coach Fred Hoiberg said.
"We're playing a very physical team tomorrow," Hoiberg said Thursday. "They hang their hat on toughness.
"This team will play as hard as any team we play all year. We have to be ready for it, obviously, with what's happened to us early on this season."
A pair of "tough, physical" practices followed Tuesday's loss and a long film session Wednesday in which the Huskers watched video of each one of Western Illinois' 23 offensive boards. The Huskers gave up eight offensive rebounds in the final four minutes of the first half, Hoiberg said, allowing WIU to build momentum. NU then couldn't stem the tide in the second half.
"We've just got to put it behind us. We have to do that. We can't carry a hangover into this game tomorrow," Hoiberg said. "We've got to come out and make sure that we don't get outmatched from a physical standpoint, and that's been the biggest point of emphasis the last two days."
McGowens said he's been put in rebounding drills with Nebraska's big men the past couple of days.
"All I can talk about is our attitude on the floor after we went out after the film session. We always talk about, this isn't personal. The film doesn't lie. But it's all about correcting, and it's all about getting better," Hoiberg said. "If you take it personal, you don't have the right team in place. … And the mentality of our players the last two days has been very good."
Nebraska's attitude come game time, though, will be more important in determining if the Huskers are able to rebound, pun intended, from Tuesday's debacle.
"It's going to be a very tough challenge," Hoiberg said. "And our guys need to be up for it."
Briefly
* Guard Kobe Webster (back) and forward Lat Mayen (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday, Hoiberg said, and NU is hopeful to have both players available Friday depending on how they came through Thursday's workout.
* Forward Eduardo Andre, a 6-foot-11, 236-pound freshman with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, did not play Tuesday despite Nebraska's troubles on the glass. Andre was healthy and available, Hoiberg said, but NU's coaches chose not to play him.
"Obviously he's going to have to keep himself prepared. We've talked to him about that, and to all our players, just about roles early in the season and how they can change," Hoiberg said. "Eduard will absolutely have to keep himself ready."
