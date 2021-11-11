After dispiriting loss to Western Illinois, Huskers prepare for 'junkyard dogs' from Sam Houston State

The Bearkats might crash the glass even harder, NU coach Fred Hoiberg said.

"We're playing a very physical team tomorrow," Hoiberg said Thursday. "They hang their hat on toughness.

"This team will play as hard as any team we play all year. We have to be ready for it, obviously, with what's happened to us early on this season."

A pair of "tough, physical" practices followed Tuesday's loss and a long film session Wednesday in which the Huskers watched video of each one of Western Illinois' 23 offensive boards. The Huskers gave up eight offensive rebounds in the final four minutes of the first half, Hoiberg said, allowing WIU to build momentum. NU then couldn't stem the tide in the second half.

"We've just got to put it behind us. We have to do that. We can't carry a hangover into this game tomorrow," Hoiberg said. "We've got to come out and make sure that we don't get outmatched from a physical standpoint, and that's been the biggest point of emphasis the last two days."

McGowens said he's been put in rebounding drills with Nebraska's big men the past couple of days.