A transfer shines and Huskers win comfortably, but opening exhibition highlights work left to be done

"That's going to be my theme all year long, is physicality," Hoiberg said. "As the length and athleticism continue to go up, starting on Sunday (against Colorado), we're going to have to grow in that area if we want to have a great season."

Verge, who was the first player off the bench Wednesday, finished with 20 points, four rebounds, eight assists and three steals, scoring 14 points in nine second-half minutes.

The Arizona State transfer's first three possessions of the game ended in assists to Derrick Walker, as he set the tone right away. He scored 10 points in the first 3:18 of the second half to help the Huskers extend the lead.

"When he went in there, the game completely changed with our pace," Hoiberg said. "I thought he made simple plays. … He just has great command, and he has a great presence out there; can get into the paint. I thought he made good, smart, simple decisions once he got in there."

Verge watched from the bench for the game's final 11 minutes as both teams began to substitute more liberally. Peru State, which opens its regular season Thursday, played 17 of the 20 players on its roster.