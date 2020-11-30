A stat-stuffer on the court and a smiling leader off of it, Dalano Banton 'doesn't have a bad day' for Huskers

Dalano Banton is infectious.
This is not a comment on the current state of society.
Banton's personality has been every bit as important to the Nebraska men's basketball team through this bizarre year as his stat-stuffing game on the court.
"He doesn't have a bad day," Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said.
Through three games this season, that goes for on the court, or off.
As of Monday afternoon, Banton is the only player in the country through the first week of the season with at least 40 points, 15 rebounds, 15 assists and five blocked shots. In fact, of the seven players nationally who have compiled the first three numbers, Banton is the only one with even one block.
He'll try to add to that Tuesday night when the Huskers host South Dakota. Tip is set for 8 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 6-foot-9 sophomore is NU's second-leading scorer at 14.7 points per game and leads the Huskers in rebounding (7.3), assists (6.3) and blocked shots (2.0).
In each of his first two games, the Toronto native set career highs for points. In his third, he nearly had a triple-double.
He has a 4-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. He jumps in the opening tipoff for NU to start games.
And he's one of the best leaders on the team.
"He comes in here, and if we have things that we're not doing right, he'll try to get everybody out of it," Hoiberg said. "The thing I've been most pleased about with Dalano is just how he's taken over as a leader of this group.
"And guys respect him — because they see how he works, they see how he talks, and they see what he's all about. He's a very unselfish player, and he's a fun guy to be around."
Dalano Banton is a beauty. "I love playing with these guys, man, and I love playing at Nebraska." One of those guys who always has a smile on his face.— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) November 30, 2020
Things are always more fun when the team is winning, and Banton didn't see much of that last season as a sit-out transfer during Nebraska's 7-25 campaign that ended with a 17-game losing streak.
Stuck on the scout team as Nebraska struggled, Banton figured out quickly that NU would need him to be a positive leader even if he couldn't be on the floor.
"Just going through that with those guys, I saw what we lacked. And that was definitely a leader and a talkative person who, when things are going good is talking, and when things are going bad is still talking, and the energy never dies down," Banton said. "So if I can try and be that guy every time we step on the floor, whether it's practice, a game, shootaround, weight room, I'm going to try and be that guy."
Like any good leader, Banton is quick to point out the responsibility doesn't fall to him alone. The Huskers, he said, have a team full of players willing to speak up to each other if something isn't up to snuff.
Whether that continues as the season goes on and the times get tougher remains to be seen, but for now the Huskers appear to be holding each other accountable.
"So if it’s me giving somebody a little bit of criticism or me getting criticism, we take it as teammates, and we just know whatever we’re saying, it’s to get better from it. And it’s just to bring us all together," Banton said. "We all love each other and it just flows. Nothing’s forced and we all love each other. So if it comes out the way it comes out, I’m not trying to be a leader. It’s just I love these guys and I have a great time with these guys. So it just comes out the way it is."
Arena cutouts available: Following the lead of NU's football team at Memorial Stadium, the Nebraska athletic department is selling cardboard cutouts to be placed inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Cutouts can be purchased for $55 each at go.unl.edu/bballcutouts. The first 150 cutouts purchased will be signed by men's coach Fred Hoiberg and women's coach Amy Williams.
Those who purchase cutouts will be able to pick up their cutout at the end of the season for free, or have it shipped to them for $25.
And, if health regulations and conference rules evolve to allow fans in PBA, the arena will be set up to fit cutouts and fans in the building at the same time.
