'A seamless transition': Husker hoops adds former Chicago assistant Loenser, shifts Sadler to new role

"I believe that he is the best player development guy I have worked with," Hoiberg said in a news release. "He was a valuable member of our staff that won a pair of Big 12 Tournament titles in Ames. … He has earned the respect of players around the (NBA) because of his ability to relate with players, and to help them reach their goals."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Known for his offensive acumen and ability to develop players, Loenser spent five seasons with the Bulls, working as an assistant under Hoiberg and Jim Boylen. He was also the head coach of the Bulls' G League team, the Windy City Bulls, in 2016-17.

While with the Bulls, Loenser worked with 2021 NBA All-Star Zach LaVine, among others.

"Nate was my guy. He's a great, sincere guy who helped me a lot with my game — both on the court and off," LaVine said in a statement. "He's very into his job and takes it extremely serious, and will do anything for the program and for the players. I'm very happy for him. You guys are getting a good one."

Loenser first joined Hoiberg's Iowa State staff in 2013 as a graduate assistant, and worked in a variety of roles for the Cyclones, including as ISU's director of player development in 2014-15.