A roller-coaster stretch of days lead to Husker guard Mack declaring for NBA Draft, apologizing for disciplinary issues

Mack could also be invited to the NBA Draft Combine, which is scheduled for May 21-24 in Chicago.

However, with the NBA's season suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, those dates are likely to be changed.

Mack averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in 28 games while leading Nebraska in minutes played. He finished the regular season tied for 13th nationally in assists per game.

On Friday, Mack took to social media again. This time, it was to issue a public apology for the actions that led him to be benched for three games and suspended for two more during the 2019-20 season.

"I would like to publicly apologize to … the loyal & amazing fans, the coaches and my teammates for being irresponsible within the guidelines of tardies and missed curfew which translated into not starting games and multiple suspensions," Mack wrote. "I understand the importance of these rules and moving forward that will not be a part of my future."

All of the announcements have come with Mack in Texas dealing with a personal matter. NU coach Fred Hoiberg said before the team left for Indianapolis that Mack, a native of Austin was back home and would not join the team.