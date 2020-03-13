A roller-coaster stretch of days lead to Husker guard Mack declaring for NBA Draft, apologizing for disciplinary issues

Cam Mack knows how to make things exciting.
That includes both what he does on the court and off.
Three times over the course of two days, the Nebraska sophomore point guard announced on social media that he was declaring for the NBA Draft. The first two times, he deleted the posts, including Wednesday night after Nebraska's loss to Indiana at the Big Ten Tournament and again the following afternoon.
Later Thursday night, after 11, Mack declared for the draft again. This one stuck.
"Since I was a young kid in Texas, my dream was to play basketball at the highest level possible. Now my dream has become a reality. After discussing with my mom and family, I have decided to officially declare for the 2020 NBA Draft and will maintain my eligibility throughout the process," Mack wrote. "I am excited for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. I look forward to joining an NBA organization and being a part of something special."
By not hiring an agent and maintaining his eligibility, Mack would have up to 10 days after the NBA Draft Combine to withdraw his name from draft consideration and return to school, according to NCAA rules.
The NBA has a different withdrawal date, giving players until 4 p.m. June 15 to withdraw their name. The second date is geared more toward international players who aren't subject to the NCAA's rules.
You have free articles remaining.
Mack could also be invited to the NBA Draft Combine, which is scheduled for May 21-24 in Chicago.
However, with the NBA's season suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, those dates are likely to be changed.
Mack averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in 28 games while leading Nebraska in minutes played. He finished the regular season tied for 13th nationally in assists per game.
On Friday, Mack took to social media again. This time, it was to issue a public apology for the actions that led him to be benched for three games and suspended for two more during the 2019-20 season.
"I would like to publicly apologize to … the loyal & amazing fans, the coaches and my teammates for being irresponsible within the guidelines of tardies and missed curfew which translated into not starting games and multiple suspensions," Mack wrote. "I understand the importance of these rules and moving forward that will not be a part of my future."
All of the announcements have come with Mack in Texas dealing with a personal matter. NU coach Fred Hoiberg said before the team left for Indianapolis that Mack, a native of Austin was back home and would not join the team.
Mack was not in the starting lineup for games against South Florida (Nov. 27), Creighton (Dec. 7) or Penn State (Feb. 1). The latter two benchings were the result of Mack being late to the team bus and a film session, respectively. It's not clear why he was benched to start the South Florida game.
Mack did not travel to Nebraska's Feb. 24 game at Illinois because of illness. Ten days later on March 5, he was suspended for the Michigan game for a violation of team rules.
He traveled to Minnesota for Sunday's regular-season finale, but was sent back to Lincoln the day before the game after being suspended again for a violation of team rules, along with teammate Dachon Burke.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.