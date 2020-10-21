A mystery to the public, Mayen's practice work has Husker hoops teammates and coaches singing his praises

Lat Mayen was asked what he was expecting on his first trip through the Big Ten, a league stacked with some of the best big men college basketball has to offer.

His teammate was quick to jump in with an answer.

"Can I say something?" Nebraska guard Trey McGowens asked. "They've got to guard him, too. That's all I'm going to say. He's going to cause problems. So we're not really worried about that."

Mayen has been something of a mystery man since committing to Nebraska back on New Year's Eve. He hasn't done interviews. Hasn't been in the limelight, toiling though a season of junior college basketball in Florida. Hasn't played hoops in front of anyone but his coaches and teammates since getting to Lincoln.

But listen to those coaches and teammates, and you'll quickly find out Mayen is going to be a huge piece of Nebraska's identity when it starts the season a little more than a month from now.

"I feel like, I've just been hating when I'm on the other team," McGowens said about practicing against Mayen. "Because it's like, no matter what kind of contest you give him, once he's locked on the rim, and he's tall, he gets his shot off really quick, it's pretty much knock down no matter how you contest it or how you try to recover.