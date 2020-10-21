A mystery to the public, Mayen's practice work has Husker hoops teammates and coaches singing his praises

Lat Mayen was asked what he was expecting on his first trip through the Big Ten, a league stacked with some of the best big men college basketball has to offer.
His teammate was quick to jump in with an answer.
"Can I say something?" Nebraska guard Trey McGowens asked. "They've got to guard him, too. That's all I'm going to say. He's going to cause problems. So we're not really worried about that."
Mayen has been something of a mystery man since committing to Nebraska back on New Year's Eve. He hasn't done interviews. Hasn't been in the limelight, toiling though a season of junior college basketball in Florida. Hasn't played hoops in front of anyone but his coaches and teammates since getting to Lincoln.
But listen to those coaches and teammates, and you'll quickly find out Mayen is going to be a huge piece of Nebraska's identity when it starts the season a little more than a month from now.
"I feel like, I've just been hating when I'm on the other team," McGowens said about practicing against Mayen. "Because it's like, no matter what kind of contest you give him, once he's locked on the rim, and he's tall, he gets his shot off really quick, it's pretty much knock down no matter how you contest it or how you try to recover.
"Once he's locked on, it's just money."
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound Mayen has shot the cover off the ball in practice, and appears set to fill the role of the stretch power forward or center that NU coach Fred Hoiberg craves for his offense.
In one drill earlier this year at a Husker practice, Mayen hit 86 three-pointers in 100 tries. Not just standstill jumpers either, Hoiberg said. Mayen was coming off screens, pulling up off the dribble, firing away in transition.
"I've never seen that," Hoiberg said at the time of the drill he's used going back to his NBA days.
Mayen followed that up by making 82 threes in the same drill a few practices later.
It's that shooting, not to mention Mayen's length, ability to rebound, and willingness to defend, that have him in line for a potential starting spot.
That step would be the latest in a comeback that saw Mayen start his college career as the No. 1-rated prospect out of Australia in 2017 before playing just 17 games in two seasons at TCU as he fought a meniscus tear and the ensuing recovery.
Mayen left TCU and was a first-team all-conference performer for Chipola College in 2019-20, averaging 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47% from the field and 38% from three-point range.
"Leaving TCU, I didn't want to transfer and sit out a year," Mayen said. "But I was willing to work on my game and get better."
The work ethic has been the key for Mayen, a native of Adelaide, Australia who is of Sudanese descent.
"I don't think I've surpassed anything. There's always a lot of work to do to develop and improve my shot," Mayen said of his expectations at NU. "Just growing up, I was always able to shoot the ball. That's one of the main things I've always focused on."
If the shooting translates when the games start counting, the tales of Mayen's practice exploits will soon enough have public proof to back them up.
And Nebraska will have a unique threat to deploy against the deepest conference in the country.
"I had a great coach back home and got a lot of reps, and I just went off that and became a shooter," Mayen said. "Just fell in love with it. And I'm just trying to improve every day."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
