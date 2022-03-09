'A lot of mistakes': 15-point second-half lead slips away as Nebraska's season ends at Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Nebraska was rolling again.

A huge spurt in the first half gave the Huskers a double-digit lead on Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Even as the Wildcats rallied, a Kobe Webster three-pointer put the Huskers up 15 points with a little more than 15 minutes to play.

And like that, it was gone.

After Trey McGowens' wild shot at the end bounced away and the buzzer sounded as the rebound bounced around on the floor, Northwestern walked off the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a 71-69 win Wednesday night.

The Huskers, after playing so well and so together over the last two weeks of the season, saw that season end with a familiar refrain — missed boxouts, defensive mistakes and two final offensive possessions that ended fruitlessly with NU players crashing into Northwestern defenders.

"Just a lot of mistakes on our end, a lot of mistakes we really didn't make in the first half," NU forward Derrick Walker said after the game. "They did make a lot of shots, but they came off our mental mistakes."

After Webster's three made it a 50-35 Husker lead with 15:28 left, Northwestern went to a zone defense, and Nebraska's offense dried up.

The Huskers made just four field goals the rest of the way.

"Unfortunately we had a horrible lull there in the second half where we allowed Northwestern to get comfortable," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "They came out and really threw the first punch in the second half and got the momentum going. Take your hat off to Northwestern for continuing to grind and continuing to play."

Northwestern snapped off a 14-0 run in less than three minutes after Webster's three, and things stayed tight to the end as a Nebraska defense that created havoc in the first half began losing Northwestern players and giving up offensive rebounds in the second.

The loss left Nebraska with a final record of 10-22, and a bitter taste after a rousing three-game winning streak to end the regular season gave the team hope they could make a run in Indy.

That run didn't materialize after Northwestern outscored the Huskers 46-30 in the second half.

In the minutes after the game, Nebraska's players found it difficult to assess just what to make of a year that began so poorly yet still roused such excitement in the fan base at the end.

"I haven't even got to think about that yet," Walker said. "I was planning on being here longer than tonight."

Alonzo Verge finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for Nebraska, and was often NU's only offensive threat in the final 15 minutes. Nebraska had two non-Verge field goals after going up 15.

Like he had done during Nebraska's winning streak, Verge controlled the game through the first 25 minutes before NU bogged down.

"We felt good, man. We felt like we were going to win," Verge said. "That's how we've been approaching the last couple games, feeling like we could win and beat everybody."

Walker tied his career high with 16 points, and added seven rebounds for NU. He and Verge were the only Huskers in double figures.

Freshman Bryce McGowens, after missing the Wisconsin game with a wrist injury, struggled in his return to the starting lineup, going 2-for-10 from the floor for six points. It marked the first time since Jan. 14 that McGowens didn't score in double figures.

But it was McGowens' tough runner with 1:35 left that got Nebraska within 69-67, and after a Northwestern turnover, Verge hit a pair of free throws with 1:01 left to tie the game.

NU wouldn't score, and wouldn't get a good look on offense, the rest of the way.

Boo Buie scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for Northwestern (15-15). Pete Nance added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

