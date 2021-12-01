'A lot of adversity': NC State outlasts Nebraska in wild 4OT ACC/Big Ten Challenge game

Nebraska’s best chance, perhaps, came before the game even got to extra time.

After Seabron made one of two free throws to tie the game at 70 with 7.2 left, Alonzo Verge attacked the basket on the other end.

Replays showed Verge was clearly hit on the arm as he went up for the layup, but a whistle never came from the officiating crew of Ted Valentine, Bill Covington Jr. and Tony Henderson.

A livid Hoiberg was nearly out to half-court as the teams went to their benches to prepare for overtime.

At that point, NC State was 17-for-23 at the free-throw line. The Huskers were 5-for-5.

“We just continued to go at it, show resiliency, go at it, keep fighting,” Hoiberg said. “Had a couple things go against us there that I can’t talk about, unfortunately, but just a really gutty performance by our guys.”

Still, Nebraska had blown a 14-point lead. The Huskers held a lead in each of the first three overtimes, too.

In the first extra period, Verge, who finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, made a layup with 18 seconds to go put NU up 74-72. Seabron, though, made a pair of free throws with six seconds left to send it to a second overtime.