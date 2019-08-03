While Nebraska's games in Italy can't be watched live, unless you are physically in Italy to watch them, the team plans to have several updates throughout its trip.
Ben McLaughlin of the Husker Sports Network will file twice-daily reports for "Sports Nightly" featuring daily recaps and interviews with Husker players on site in Italy.
In addition, McLaughlin will file postgame recaps.
Nebraska's Twitter (twitter.com/huskerhoops) and Instagram (instagram.com/huskerhoops) will also have multiple updates, including photos and videos.
The Huskers flew out of Omaha on Saturday, arriving in Rome on Sunday. After touring Rome and Vatican City, the team will take on Stella Azzurra Academy at 11:30 a.m. Central on Monday.
NU will visit the Colosseum and the Roman Forum on Tuesday, before traveling to Florence and playing Silute BC, a Lithuanian Club, at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The Huskers and Silute BC will play again at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Then NU will have three days of sightseeing and traveling, including trips to the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Ferrari Museum and a boat tour of Lake Como.
Nebraska's final game is scheduled for noon Aug. 12, in Como against Italian Select.
The team will return to the United States on Aug. 13.