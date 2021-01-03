A look at NU's second-half struggles, a trend Hoiberg and the Huskers badly want to snap

"A lot of the other games, we kind of separate," said McGowens, who scored a season-high 20 points. "It's key that we stay together. We were watching a lot of teams and seeing with no fans the bench and team being together. That's the big reason why a lot of other teams are winning.

"We were really rooting for each other (against Michigan State), so the biggest thing is building on it."

Hoiberg said it comes down to creating energy inside empty arenas across the Big Ten. Over a stretch of 80 combined second-half minutes in league play, Nebraska has led for just 20 seconds (at Wisconsin).

"Climbing out of that hole requires a lot of energy," he said. "Then at the end of the game, instead of being down six, hopefully we’re up and finding a way to close out those games."

Up next is a trip to Purdue on Tuesday. The Boilermakers (7-5, 2-3 Big Ten) are coming off a 66-58 loss to No. 15 Illinois. The Boilermakers opened the second half with a 16-0 run to take a 39-33 lead before the Illini rallied.

So the grind continues for Nebraska (4-7, 0-4), which has lost 21 straight games in league play.