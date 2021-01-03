A look at NU's second-half struggles, a trend Hoiberg and the Huskers badly want to snap

Fred Hoiberg said the energy was better. The second-year Nebraska men's basketball coach liked that his team didn't let a 46-point loss at Ohio State carry over to its game against Michigan State three days later.
However, Nebraska's stretches of unproductive play on offense, coupled with breakdowns defensively — particularly after halftime — have Hoiberg and his coaching staff digging deeper for answers.
"We got to fix that," Hoiberg said moments after the Huskers dropped to 0-4 in the Big Ten following an 84-77 loss to Michigan State on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. "I don't know what the answer is because it continues to happen. We pull our hair out trying to figure out why it continues to happen."
Michigan State closed out the first half strong, but NU trailed just 40-33 to the No. 17 Spartans. MSU, though, came out of halftime on a 12-2 run. Nebraska missed 3 of 4 shots to open the half while Michigan State hit 4-of-5, the only miss in that stretch recovered for a second-chance three-pointer by Joshua Langford.
It marked another second-half lapse from the Huskers, who were able to recover and cut the deficit from 17 to six.
Against No. 9 Wisconsin, Nebraska held a 33-32 lead with 14 minutes, 23 seconds remaining before the Badgers struck with an 18-2 run. Nebraska missed seven straight shots during the run and lost 67-53.
Against No. 19 Michigan on Christmas Day, Nebraska trailed 36-34 at halftime. But the Wolverines opened the second half on a 17-7 run and NU trailed 53-41 with 14:39 remaining.
Nebraska missed 13 of its first 17 shots to open the half while Michigan made its first seven attempts in an 80-69 victory.
Though No. 25 Ohio State was in complete control on Dec. 30, the Buckeyes still managed to expand its lead behind a 16-5 run to open the second half.
"The most important part for us right now is figure out our starts in the second half, because we’re starting the game well pretty much every night," Hoiberg said.
Nebraska may have something on which to build.
The Huskers dug out of a 17-point hole against Michigan State behind the aggressive play of junior Trey McGowens and the hot hand of junior Teddy Allen. The Huskers cut the deficit to six twice, including 76-70 before Michigan State put the game away late.
"A lot of the other games, we kind of separate," said McGowens, who scored a season-high 20 points. "It's key that we stay together. We were watching a lot of teams and seeing with no fans the bench and team being together. That's the big reason why a lot of other teams are winning.
"We were really rooting for each other (against Michigan State), so the biggest thing is building on it."
Hoiberg said it comes down to creating energy inside empty arenas across the Big Ten. Over a stretch of 80 combined second-half minutes in league play, Nebraska has led for just 20 seconds (at Wisconsin).
"Climbing out of that hole requires a lot of energy," he said. "Then at the end of the game, instead of being down six, hopefully we’re up and finding a way to close out those games."
Up next is a trip to Purdue on Tuesday. The Boilermakers (7-5, 2-3 Big Ten) are coming off a 66-58 loss to No. 15 Illinois. The Boilermakers opened the second half with a 16-0 run to take a 39-33 lead before the Illini rallied.
So the grind continues for Nebraska (4-7, 0-4), which has lost 21 straight games in league play.
"You got to look at this thing big picture," Hoiberg said. "We just finished playing our fourth ranked team in a row in this league. I thought we battled harder and were more physical."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.