A long journey for Cheatham and Kavas, but fond feelings for time in Lincoln

Late in Nebraska's loss to Ohio State on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, as the Buckeyes set up to shoot free throws with the outcome well in hand, Haanif Cheatham crouched near half-court and, just for a moment, bowed his head.

This loss, Nebraska's 13th in a row, couldn't have been what Cheatham imagined when he became the first player to commit to Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers back in April. Even so, with one game left in Lincoln, Cheatham said he wouldn't change a thing.

"I made the best decision ever. Playing with this team, playing with this coaching staff, playing for the fans at PBA, it's been an amazing time. I know I wouldn't want to be anywhere else," Cheatham said earlier this week. "Honestly I wish I would have been here for all four or five years. It's been a great time; I loved it here."

Both Cheatham and Matej Kavas, Nebraska's only other senior, will be on the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena one final time Sunday when the Huskers host Northwestern.

The game represents NU's last best chance to break what has turned into a school record losing streak in a season that, for all intents and purposes, was never going to be about wins and losses.

Both players took a leap of faith as the Huskers rebuilt their roster, and both will get one final moment.