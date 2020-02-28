A long journey for Cheatham and Kavas, but fond feelings for time in Lincoln

Late in Nebraska's loss to Ohio State on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, as the Buckeyes set up to shoot free throws with the outcome well in hand, Haanif Cheatham crouched near half-court and, just for a moment, bowed his head.
This loss, Nebraska's 13th in a row, couldn't have been what Cheatham imagined when he became the first player to commit to Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers back in April. Even so, with one game left in Lincoln, Cheatham said he wouldn't change a thing.
"I made the best decision ever. Playing with this team, playing with this coaching staff, playing for the fans at PBA, it's been an amazing time. I know I wouldn't want to be anywhere else," Cheatham said earlier this week. "Honestly I wish I would have been here for all four or five years. It's been a great time; I loved it here."
Ohio State went on a stretch in which it missed 11 straight shots, but NU couldn't dig out of a lofty deficit created in the early stages.
Both Cheatham and Matej Kavas, Nebraska's only other senior, will be on the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena one final time Sunday when the Huskers host Northwestern.
The game represents NU's last best chance to break what has turned into a school record losing streak in a season that, for all intents and purposes, was never going to be about wins and losses.
Both players took a leap of faith as the Huskers rebuilt their roster, and both will get one final moment.
"None of us is happy with our record," said Kavas. "But I think me and Haanif helped set a foundation for this program. We showed the hard work and leadership that needs to be done. We showed that you can never give up."
It's been a bitterly disappointing end for Kavas, who saw his college career stopped short with a hand injury Feb. 15 against Wisconsin. It's his third major injury since coming to the United States from Slovenia to play basketball at Seattle University before transferring to Lincoln.
But he, like Cheatham, didn't outwardly harbor any ill will over his decision to come to Lincoln. With hopes of playing professionally after he leaves NU, Kavas relished the chance to play for Hoiberg.
"The coach that he is; he coached and played at the highest level, so I think that's been a big learning experience for me," Kavas said.
Cheatham is Nebraska's leading scorer, averaging 12.4 points per game and shooting 47 percent from the field. If he's not drawing NU's most difficult defensive assignment every night, he's getting the second-toughest.
But his value to the first team of the Fred Hoiberg era lies in what happens away from the bright lights.
"He's been the rock for this team as far as leadership, and he's taken pride, I think, in that role to try and show the younger guys the right way to work," Hoiberg said. "When you come in, especially when you have one year left to play as a grad transfer, a lot of times you're worried about what's going to happen with your future. That's human nature to do that.
"But Haanif has really taken pride in a leadership role, and I think he's really helped our young guys along early in their careers."
Cheatham's winding career has taken the Florida native to three schools: He started out at Marquette before spending one season at Florida Gulf Coast and then coming to Lincoln.
He said he looks forward to the day he can call Nebraska's coaches and "just say, 'Man, I told you guys; I knew you were going to be this good.'"
Nebraska's coaches would certainly be happy to get that call. And they'll likely remind Cheatham of his role in getting things started.
"Getting a couple grad transfers was absolutely vital for us just trying to mold this roster," NU assistant and lead recruiter Matt Abdelmassih said of Cheatham and Kavas on "Husker Sports Nightly" earlier this week. "Those two are going to deserve a lot of credit when we’re cutting down the nets somewhere in this country, because they believed in us."
