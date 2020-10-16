A glimpse of a recent Husker hoops practice illustrates improved frontcourt depth

Walker was available to go up against Ouedraogo in practices, but NU's post depth was still extremely limited.

Now there are options, both for games and to foster competition in practice.

"I would say it helps me because last year I was the only true big on the team. This year we have Derrick and Eduardo, who are also big as well and working hard," Ouedraogo said. "It helps me, and it’s also closer to reality, you know, because in the Big Ten the bigs are really big, they’re athletic, they’re really good. So having some good players at practice to play against is definitely helping me."

Ouedraogo was thrown in the deep end of the pool last season, going against some of the best bigs in the country. He's likely set for a similar role this season. And now NU has reinforcements.

"You just look at the size of our team this year compared to where we were a year ago, the physicality of this group, the athleticism of this group, I think we’re in a better spot," Hoiberg said. "The league’s going to be a monster again, obviously. I think it’s going to be the best league in the country again. But we are certainly on the right path on going out and competing and giving ourselves a chance to win every time we step on the floor."