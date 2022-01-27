A familiar pattern as Wisconsin puts Husker men away in second half

The names change, but the pattern stays the same.

Nebraska keeps things interesting against Wisconsin for a half. The Badgers open things up after halftime. Wisconsin cruises to a win.

It happened against Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena, as the Huskers missed 12 of their first 13 shots to open the second half and the No. 11-ranked Badgers extended an eight-point advantage to 18 before getting out of Lincoln with a 73-65 win.

As a little extra jab, Badger point guard and former Bellevue West standout Chucky Hepburn came up with back-to-back steals as NU was trying to rally in the final five minutes to keep the Huskers at arm's length.

After NU missed a three-pointer that would have cut its deficit to six, Hepburn's back-to-back defensive plays took the advantage back to 13 as Nebraska fell to 6-14 and 0-9 in the Big Ten.

Playing for the first time in 10 days after a spate of positive COVID-19 tests forced a pair of game cancellations, Nebraska actually connected on its first five shots from the field in the game's first four minutes.

All that got NU was an 11-10 lead as Hepburn and Brad Davison took turns canning three-pointers to help Wisconsin keep pace as the nation's fifth-leading scorer, Johnny Davis, struggled to get untracked.

Davis, averaging 22 points per game, sat for the final five minutes of the first half with two fouls and zero points.

And Wisconsin (16-3, 7-2 Big Ten) went into the locker room with a 38-31 lead after hitting nine threes and watching Nebraska's offense make six field goals over the final 16 minutes of the half.

Davison scored 21 points to pace Wisconsin while Hepburn and Davis each scored 13.

Bryce McGowens led NU (6-14, 0-9) with 23 points on 7-for-14 shooting. Alonzo Verge and Lat Mayen each scored 11.

Nebraska has lost seven straight games, and 12 of its last 13. The Huskers host Rutgers Saturday.

