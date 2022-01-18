'A different element': Trey McGowens' return gives Huskers lift despite defeat

"The first day was kind of rough, just because I was like, 'Aw, I’ve got eight more weeks of it,'" McGowens recalled of his rehab. "And then the last week just because I’m able to work out, and I’m feeling good working out, but still having to do the two and a half, three hours rehab. It was definitely frustrating."

This isn't to say Nebraska's season is going to magically turn around with McGowens back on the floor.

He was playing when Nebraska lost to Western Illinois to open the season. He was on the floor when the Huskers fell behind Creighton by 19 points before he was hurt.

But the Huskers have started to shoot the ball better over the last month. And there's a decent argument to be made that McGowens could have been the difference in at least a few of NU's close losses over the past two months.

Put simply, Nebraska has a better chance at winning now than it did without McGowens on the floor.

"Trey just gives us a whole different element out there," Hoiberg said. "Being able to put him on the ball, or on the other team’s best player. And that’s going to be huge for us moving forward."

McGowens' teammates certainly seemed glad to have him back.