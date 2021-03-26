A 'common understanding' of Nebraska basketball leads Xavier transfer CJ Wilcher to Lincoln

CJ Wilcher already knew what Nebraska was about, and what the Huskers could offer him as a basketball program.

So when it came time to make a decision on the next step of his basketball journey, Wilcher didn't have to think very hard.

The Nebraska men's basketball team picked up what is expected to be an immediate-impact addition Friday when the Xavier transfer announced he was committing to the Huskers.

"I had a common understanding of what they do and what their program is about and things like that," Wilcher said Friday. "So there was a sense of comfort there."

That sense of comfort came from a previous relationship with NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih, who recruited Wilcher both at St. Johns and Nebraska. When Abdelmassih joined Fred Hoiberg in Lincoln, it also gave Wilcher an opportunity to see what the head coach was about.

And the 6-foot-5, 195-pound wing liked what he saw.